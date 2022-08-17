review-of-the-jya-fjord-air-purifier

Walter Shillington writes about products he knows firsthand. His articles focus on healthcare, electronics, watches, and household items.

The Jya Fjord Air Purifier Shillington

The first air purifier I reviewed was a tiny unit from Levoit. It worked well in a small room although, due to high noise levels, I found the device unusable at its maximum fan speed.

Over the last couple of years, however, I’ve been impressed by the ever-increasing capabilities of my test subjects. One unit, for example, was equipped with a specialized filter system that could remove the rankest of odors. This air purifier came in handy when a mortally wounded rat the cat dragged in, managed to escape, only to die in my office!

Another air purifier boasted a separate prefilter designed to be easily removed and cleaned. Little innovations such as this can vasty improve a device’s performance.

Lately I’ve noticed a trend toward smart systems that constantly check air quality and adjust the air purifier’s fan speed. Some of these devices are WiFi capable, allowing them to be monitored and controlled by a smartphone application.

Today I am examining the Jya Fjord. At first glance, this mid-sized device appears to be the most sophisticated air purifier, I have ever reviewed.

Shillington

Shillington

Description

The Jya Fjord is mostly composed of gray plastic with black and sliver trim. This air purifier is 21 inches tall, 11.4 inches wide, and 10.2 inches deep. It weighs in at 14.3 pounds.

Unlike most of its competition, the Jya Fjord is equipped with a set of wheels allowing it to be easily moved within the limitation of its power adapter’s five-foot cable.

The power button, gas sensor, power input, and a well-hidden laser particle sensor are located at the rear of the air purifier. Air is sucked through the front grill, filtered, and then expelled through the top of the device. A round touch-capable display is positioned above the air intake. This air purifier is also equipped with an environmental sensor that records the room's temperature and humidity.

The replaceable filter can be accessed by pressing a pair of side-mounted release buttons and removing the air purifier’s upper unit. A UV sterilization lamp is positioned at the bottom of this unit.

The Jya Fjord air purifier is fitted with a replaceable HEPA13 equivalent filter which includes a prefilter and an activated carbon layer. It is also equipped with an ultraviolet light.

Available modes consist of sleep, manual, auto, and extreme speed. This WiFi capable device may be controlled using the Smartmi application. It can also work in conjunction with Alexa, Apple Homekit, and Google Assistant.

Side view Shillington

Front view 1 / 3

Specifications

Brand: Jya

Jya Name: Fjord Air purifier

Fjord Air purifier Model: JYKQHQ01

JYKQHQ01 Net weight: 6.5 kilograms (14.3 pounds)

6.5 kilograms (14.3 pounds) Dimensions: 29 x 26 x 53.3 centimeters (11.4 x 10.2 x 21 inches)

29 x 26 x 53.3 centimeters (11.4 x 10.2 x 21 inches) Rated voltage: 24V

24V Power Adapter rated voltage: 100 -240VAC 60Hz

100 -240VAC 60Hz Rated power: 48W

48W Noise level: 18.8db - ≤ 66 dB(A)

18.8db - ≤ 66 dB(A) Modes: Automatic, sleep, extreme speed, and manual (variable speeds)

Automatic, sleep, extreme speed, and manual (variable speeds) CADR: 265 cfm (cubic feet per minute)

265 cfm (cubic feet per minute) TVOC CADR: 88 cfm

88 cfm Filter type: NanoGuard technology (equivalent to HEPA13)

NanoGuard technology (equivalent to HEPA13) UV sterilization: Yes

Yes Application: Smartmi

Smartmi Voice control: Alexa, Google Assistant, and Google Assistant

Side view of the upper unit Shillington

Top view of the upper unit 1 / 3

The Filter

The Jya Fjord Air Purifier is fitted with a conical shaped filter which makes use of NanoGuard technology, providing the efficiency of a H13 HEPA Filter. It is designed for medium-sized rooms and can capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles. When combined with its primary filter, activated carbon layer, and advanced UV sterilization, this system removes 99.99% of harmful air contaminants and neutralizes viruses and bacteria.

Below are some helpful terms and explanations regarding filters, contaminates, and air circulation.

Clean Air Delivery Rate

CADR is a metric specifying the amount of air cleaned of particles sized 0.3 microns or larger within one hour.

Prefilter

This web-like filter wraps around the main filter, trapping larger particles.

Activated Carbon Filter

Volatile organic compounds and other odors are removed by this layer of the primary filter.

Filter Shillington

Bottom unit without a filter 1 / 2

Total Volatile Organic Compounds

The term TVOC denotes the amount of organic chemicals present. These chemicals are emitted in the form of a gas from the products used to build and maintain our homes. The Jya Fjord air purifier keeps track of these chemicals.

Primary filter

In addition to the prefilter and activated carbon filter, this device makes use of NanoGuard technology, providing the same efficiency as a H13 HEPA Filter.

PM10

This term refers to inhalable particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers and smaller. These particles are monitored by the Jya Fjord air purifier.

PM2.5

This term refers to the fine inhalable particles which are 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller. They are also monitored by the air purifier.

UV sterilization

An ultraviolet lamp is used to slowly kill the bacteria and other harmful particulates residing inside the air purifier.

High PM2.5 count 1 / 5

Setting up the Jya Fjord

I turned the unit on and watched as its display lit, providing a myriad of unpleasant details concerning the condition of the surrounding air. Red icons and high PM10, PM2.5, and TVOC numbers boldly pronounced impending doom if I remained inside the dining room. Happily, as the air purifier responded by increasing its fan’s speed to maximum, these numbers began to drop.

In the meantime, I downloaded and set up the Smartmi application from Google Play. This program provides temperature and humidity readings as well as the same air quality information provided on the Jya Fjord’s display screen. I could also choose between the different operating modes.

As the air within my dining room became cleaner, the air purifier’s fan speed dropped, and the air quality indicators changed from red to yellow and finally to green.

Temperature and humidity 1 / 5

Positioning and Testing the Air Purifier

Although I seldom use my dining room, it is the most central room in the house. When located in this area and set to its maximum speed, the new air purifier effectively circulates and cleans the air inside my living and dining room. It also handles, albeit far more slowly and less efficiently, the air within my office and kitchen.

I set the Jya Fjord to automatic and smoked a cigarette in my office, kitchen, and living room. On each occasion, the air purifier’s sensors picked up the smoke before I was half finished the cigarette, and increased the fan’s speed to maximum.

While this test confirms the high sensitivity and effectiveness of the air purifier’s sensors, I should also note that, like every other air purifier I’ve tested, the maximum fan setting is quite noisy. That is why I placed the purifier in my seldom used dining room.

If I were to position the Jya Fjord in my kitchen, I would switch to manual mode and choose a midrange fan speed. If it were placed in my bedroom, I’d choose the whisper quiet sleep mode.

Smartmi application screen 1 / 3

Overall Impression

This is a well-designed air purifier fitted with a variety of features that increase efficiency and convenience. It is equipped with the most effective set of air quality sensors I have encountered and can be connected to the easy-to-use Smartmi application. I especially like the use of wheels to allow this device to be effortlessly repositioned. The Jya Fjord air purifier is recommended.

© 2022 Walter Shillington