review-of-the-kitchenboss-electric-pour-over-kettle

Walter Shillington writes about products he knows firsthand. His articles focus on healthcare, electronics, watches, and household items.

The KitchenBoss Electric Pour-Over Kettle Walter Shillington

Today I am experimenting with KitchenBoss’s new electric pour-over kettle. Like all devices of this type, it is fitted with a gooseneck spout that allows the user to pour water exactly where it is required when brewing a cup of pour-over coffee.

Walter Shillington

Walter Shillington

Description

The KitchenBoss kettle consists of a control base, the kettle, and its lid.

This kettle’s black plastic control base is 5.6 inches wide, 6.1 inches deep, and 1.1 inches high. Its 29-inch power cord connects the base to an AC outlet. A combination dial/pushbutton turns on the heat and adjust the kettle’s temperature between 40 – 100 degrees Celsius. (104 – 212 Fahrenheit). A LED readout monitors the temperature.

The interior of the kettle and its lid are composed of food-grade 304 stainless steel, and their metal exteriors are colored flat black. The front of the kettle boasts an attractive gooseneck spout. Both the kettle handle and the lid’s knob are composed of nicely stained walnut.

The control base Walter Shillington

Walter Shillington

Specifications

Brand: KitchenBoss

KitchenBoss Name: Electric Gooseneck Pour-Over Kettle

Electric Gooseneck Pour-Over Kettle Model: G560

G560 Capacity: 1000 milliliters (34 fluid ounces)

1000 milliliters (34 fluid ounces) Power: 1350 watts

1350 watts Voltage: 120V

120V Weight: 1.45 kilograms (3.2 pounds)

1.45 kilograms (3.2 pounds) Hold temperature range: 40 - 98°C (104 - 208°F)

40 - 98°C (104 - 208°F) Dry boil protection: Yes

Yes Auto shutoff: Yes

1 / 3

1 / 2

Usage

This kettle’s temperature can be precisely controlled, ensuring the device’s suitability for multi-purpose use. It may be set high, heating water intended for coffee or black tea. On the other hand, the heat can be lowered to the temperature required for warming honey or milk.

The devices that could be used when preparing pour-over coffee Walter Shillington

Coffee dripper with a built-in metal filter 1 / 4

Pour-Over Coffee

Gooseneck kettles are a useful tool in the preparation of pour-over coffee. When utilizing this method, I place a coffee dripper atop my cup and spoon in sufficient grounds for a one cup serving. While my coffee dripper is fitted with a metal filter, many of these devices use paper cones.

Experts recommend a water to ground coffee ratio of 16:1. In my case, I add the same amount of coffee grounds as used by my normal coffee machine. Generally, this consists of high-quality medium ground coffee. A fine ground will lead to over-blooming and an exceedingly strong taste. If too coarse, the coffee will under-bloom and result in a weak brew.

Freshly ground coffee beans produce the best testing coffee. I often cheat, however, because grinding your own coffee is time consuming.

The next step is to pour water heated to 96°C (205°F) over the grounds. Normally I add 12 ounces of water to the KitchenBoss kettle and set it to reach and hold the proper temperature.

The general idea is to pour about 20 percent of the water slowly over the ground coffee, circling around the outside and gradually moving inward until the coffee grounds are soaked. You will see bubbles forming as carbon dioxide is released and the coffee grounds expand in size. This is called blooming. The traditional pour-over kettle is valuable in this instance because its gooseneck spout allows precise control of where the water is placed, and the amount used.

After waiting 30 seconds for the grounds to fully bloom, I slowly pour in a little less than half of the remaining water. Once most of this has passed through the filter, I add whatever water remains within the kettle.

The final steps consist of removing the coffee dripper and adding milk and sugar to my cup.

Coffee dripper loaded with grounds and perched atop a cup Walter Shillington

1 / 4

Temperature Tests

I poured 12 ounces of cold water into the kettle. Then, after setting the temperature to 100°C, I timed the period required for the kettle to reach the proper temperature and turn off. It took slightly over two minutes.

After dumping the hot water, I added one liter (34 fluid ounces) of cold water to the kettle, again setting the temperature to 100°C. Five minutes later, the kettle reached the proper temperature and shut off.

Temperature is rising Walter Shillington

The temperature has reached 100 degrees and the kettle has shut off Walter Shillington

The Pour-Over Coffee Experiment

I placed a coffee dripper atop my cup and spooned in enough medium ground coffee for a one cup serving.

Then I heated 12 ounces of water to 96°C in the KitchenBoss kettle and carefully soaked the ground coffee. Thirty seconds later, I poured another four ounces of water into the coffee dripper. Once most of it had filtered though to the cup, I added the remaining hot water.

The coffee grounds had bloomed properly, and the coffee smelled great. Unfortunately, the resulting brew proved to be a little weak.

I repeated the experiment, slightly increasing the amount of coffee grounds. I also lengthened the time allowed for blooming from 30 to 45 seconds. This fixed my problem. The coffee tasted exactly the way I like it.

View of filtered coffee dripping into a cup Walter Shillington

A great cup of coffee Walter Shillington

Overall Impression

This kettle takes up very little counter space and is easy to handle. Its fancy gooseneck spout and walnut handle, while quite practical, also lend an air of casual elegance.

I really like the control base which provides an easy method of selecting and setting any temperature between 40°C and 100°C. This allows me to heat a cup of warm milk or select the appropriate temperature for brewing black tea.

Because this kettle is fitted with a gooseneck spout and a well-designed wooden handle, it is ideal for heating and pouring the water required for pour-over coffee. The KitchenBoss Electric Pour-Over Kettle is recommended.

© 2022 Walter Shillington