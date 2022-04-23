review-of-the-aspiron-canister-vacuum-cleaner

Walter Shillington writes about products he knows firsthand. His articles focus on healthcare, electronics, watches, and household items.

I am currently running a long-term evaluation of a very well-designed robotic vacuum. This device automatically starts every morning and immediately goes to work, cleaning and mopping my house.

It’s a great system, but, unfortunately, no robot vacuum can completely clean a house. While they are able to pull debris from the surface of a rug, these devices lack the suction required to remove the dirt embedded deep within the carpet’s fibers.

Another problem is related to size. Robotic vacuums are typically between three and four inches in height, with a diameter approaching 13 inches. This limits their ability to clean under furniture or enter tight spaces.

Many people rely on a cordless stick vacuum to handle problem areas. Although their operating time is limited, these devices benefit from greater suction and attachments that allow them to work in cramped spaces.

Today, however, I am taking a close look at a vacuum cleaner that outperforms the most powerful of the cordless stick vacuums. This old-school and relatively inexpensive machine can replace both the robotic and stick vacuum.

Description

The Aspiron canister vacuum’s shell is composed of black and transparent plastic with orange accents. It weighs 14.9 pounds. This vacuum is 12 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 17 inches long. A large plastic wheel straddles each side, and an omnidirectional wheel is hidden beneath.

Accessories include a vacuum hose that can be attached to a metal telescopic wand and a 10-inch-wide floor nozzle that is used to vacuum floors and carpets. Other attachments consist of a crevice tool, dust brush, upholstery brush, and an ingeniously designed suction-powered brush.

This AC-powered device generates 455AW of suction with a rated power of 1200 watts and a motor speed of 100000 RPM.

It is equipped with a 3.7-quart bagless washable dust cup and three-stage filtration.

Specifications

Brand: Aspiron

Aspiron Name: Canister vacuum cleaner

Canister vacuum cleaner Model: AS-CA006

AS-CA006 Weight: 6.76 kilograms (14.9 pounds)

6.76 kilograms (14.9 pounds) Height: 30.5 centimeters (12 inches)

30.5 centimeters (12 inches) Width: 30.5 centimeters (12 inches)

30.5 centimeters (12 inches) Length: 43 centimeters (17 inches)

43 centimeters (17 inches) Power source: 120VAC

120VAC Power cord: 4.9 meters (16 feet) retractable

4.9 meters (16 feet) retractable Rated current: 10A

10A Rated power: 1200 Watts

1200 Watts Maximum suction: ≥455AW

≥455AW Dustbin capacity: 3.5 liters (3.7 quarts)

3.5 liters (3.7 quarts) Noise level: ≤78db

≤78db Motor speed: 100000RPM

100000RPM Accessories: Vacuum hose, telescopic wand, floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, pet powermate attachment, dust brush, upholstery brush, and user guide

Suction and Power

Modern robot vacuums depend on powered brushes aided by relatively low suction to sweep up debris and deposit it into their dustbin. The brushes do the heavy work.

The typical stick vacuum works in a similar manner, although, for very short periods of time, their suction can be increased to high levels.

Canister vacuums operate differently. Because they are AC powered and incorporate a powerful motor, these devices can produce extremely strong suction for long periods of time.

At maximum suction, this canister vacuum quickly pulls the most stubborn specks of dust and strands of hair from carpets. And, when using the dust brush to clean drapes, suction can be reduced to gentler levels.

The Aspiron AS-CA006’s motor runs at 1000000 RPM and can produce 455AW of suction.

Brushes, Hoses, and Nozzles

Hose and Telescopic Wand

The included six-foot hose assembly can be easily connected to this device and when vacuuming the floor, the metal telescopic wand is also fitted. The various brushes and nozzles can be attached to either the wand or the hose.

Floor Nozzle

This nozzle is 10 inches wide and intended for use when vacuuming floors and carpets.

Crevice Nozzle

This accessory is used to suck dirt from narrow openings, such as the space between sofa cushions. It is 1.5 inches wide.

Pet Powermate Attachment

A series of tightly spaced rubber fingers, intended to separate the strands of a carpet, protrude beneath this five-inch brush. The vacuum’s suction spins a tiny plastic turbine that is directly connected to the rotating brush.

Dust Brush

This 2.5-inch brush is designed to clean hard-to-reach and delicate surfaces such as window frames and air vents.

Upholstery Brush

As the name implies, this 4.6-inch brush is used to clean the material covering sofas and chairs.

The Turkish Carpet Test

I set the suction level very close to maximum and vacuumed my seven by four-foot Turkish carpet. Because this thin double-knotted wool rug is cleaned daily by my robotic vacuum, I expected the canister vacuum to collect minimal debris.

I was wrong. The tremendous suction produced by the Aspiron AS-CA006 pulled enough dust from the carpet to thickly coat the vacuum’s dustbin.

Small and Dirty Areas

The kitty litter box fills in most of the area between my piano and the adjacent wall. The remaining space is too small for the robot vacuum to enter, so I usually tackle this spot with my cordless stick vacuum. It does a fair job, but I must also wipe down the floor area with a damp rag.

I fitted the dust brush to my new vacuum and quickly sucked up every bit of spilled kitty litter, cat hair, and dust. The area between the box and my piano was extremely narrow, forcing me to exchange the dust brush for the crevice nozzle. The Aspiron AS-CA006, due to its more potent suction, performs noticeably better than the stick vacuum.

The Carpet and Hardwood Floor Test

The new vacuum maneuvers nimbly within my office, cleaning areas too small for the robot vacuum to reach. Unlike the stick vacuum encumbered by a large, motorized brush, the Aspiron AS-CA006’s floor nozzle slipped easily between the desk’s legs and vacuumed beneath.

I quickly vacuumed the hardwood floor of my dining room. Then I switched to the Pet Powermate attachment and cleaned a small portion of my living room rug. This attachment is excellent for thicker carpets, although I wish it spanned more than five inches.

The last step was to pull off the vacuum’s dustbin and shake it over a dinner plate. I was shocked at the size of the pile of debris that had accumulated after vacuuming only two rooms.

Overall Assessment

I’ve always been impressed by robotic vacuums because they do the work for you. Having said that, this little canister vacuum glides effortlessly across the floor and is light enough to be comfortably carried when necessary.

The Aspiron AS-CA006 does a better job of cleaning upholstery, blinds, and drapes than my cordless stick vacuum, and because the brush and hose are lightweight, these tasks are easier to complete.

This vacuum comes equipped with all the necessary brushes, and its dustbin can be easily removed and emptied. I appreciate the ability to rewind this device’s 16-foot power cable by simply pressing a button.

After testing the Aspiron AS-CA006 and comparing it to my other vacuums, I’ve concluded that only an AC-powered vacuum is powerful enough to clean a house thoroughly. The Aspiron canister vacuum, which can provide up to 455 air watts of power, is recommended.

