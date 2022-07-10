Review of the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ Robot Vacuum

Walter Shillington writes about products he knows firsthand. His articles focus on healthcare, electronics, watches, and household items.

One of the first robotic vacuums I reviewed was the Ecovacs Deebot M88. It proved to be a sturdy device that generally managed to extricate itself whenever it became stuck. As the M88 performed better than my other test subjects, it became my vacuum of choice.

As time passed, however, new innovations resulted in improved software and navigation systems that allowed the robots to evade obstacles and clean in shorter periods. They also became more maneuverable, powerful, and quieter.

Today, I am looking closely at a descendant of this excellently designed robot vacuum. Hopefully, the Deebot N8 Pro+ will live up to the standards of its predecessor.

Description

The Deebot N8 Pro+ spans 13.9 inches and is 3.7 inches tall. A revolving laser and a single pushbutton are positioned atop the device. This package includes a dock that automatically empties the robot's dustbin and recharges its battery.

A reset button, dustbin, power switch, brush tool, and WiFi indicator are hidden beneath the robot's upper lid.

Located beneath this robot vacuum is a pair of sturdy rubber-coated drive wheels, an omnidirectional wheel, two side brushes, a carpet detector, six drop sensors, and the main brush. A pair of metal contacts assist in charging the battery, and two openings are used in conjunction with the robot's auto-empty dock to remove debris from the device.

A transparent plastic tank fits securely into the rear edge of the Deebot N8 Pro+, feeding water to a mop cloth and its bracket.

The bumper-mounted True Detect laser system identifies objects in front of the robot, assisting in obstacle avoidance.

This robot can be powered for up to 110 minutes by its 3200mAh lithium battery.

Multilevel mapping and custom boundaries are available using the Ecovacs Home application.

Specifications

Manufacturer: Ecovacs

Ecovacs Model: Deebot N8 Pro+

Deebot N8 Pro+ Color: Matte black

Matte black Diameter: 35.3 centimeters (13.9 inches)

35.3 centimeters (13.9 inches) Height: 9.4 centimeters (3.7 inches)

9.4 centimeters (3.7 inches) Battery: 3200mAh lithium-ion (40W)

3200mAh lithium-ion (40W) Battery charging time: 5 hours

5 hours Battery run time: Up to 110 minutes

Up to 110 minutes Dock: Input (120VAC); Output 20VDC 1A

Input (120VAC); Output 20VDC 1A Dustbin: 420 ml (14.2 oz)

420 ml (14.2 oz) Water tank: 240 ml (8.12 oz)

240 ml (8.12 oz) Scheduling: Yes

Yes Suction power: 2600PA max

2600PA max Carpet Boost: Yes

Yes Floor coverage : 180m 2 (1940ft 2 )

180m (1940ft ) Navigational system: LIDAR

LIDAR Obstacle avoidance: True Detect (laser-based)

True Detect (laser-based) Other sensors: Wall, bumper, carpet, and cliff

Wall, bumper, carpet, and cliff Mapping: Multilevel. Includes exclusion zones

Multilevel. Includes exclusion zones Cleaning technique: Suction, main brush, side brushes, and mop

Suction, main brush, side brushes, and mop Climbing ability: 0.8 inches (2 centimeters)

0.8 inches (2 centimeters) Dustbin Filter: HEPA

HEPA Auto-empty dock: Yes

Yes Dust bag size: 2.5L (2.6 quarts)

2.5L (2.6 quarts) Voice control: Alexa and Google

Alexa and Google Smartphone App: Ecovacs Home

Ecovacs Home Accessories: Auto-empty station, ramp extension, spare dust bag, cleaning brush, washable mop cloth, ten single-use mop pads, mop mount, and user's guide.

True Detect

This laser-based 3D technology provides the ability for the Deebot N8 Pro+ to detect and avoid objects such as cables, slippers, and pet mess.

This system works well. The Deebot N8 Pro+ is one of the few robots I've tested that avoided mounting the one-inch base of my tower fan. Typically I am required to set a no-go zone around this fan.

Navigational System

The Deebot N8 Pro+ is equipped with LIDAR (light detection and ranging). Its turret-based rotating laser illuminates objects to determine their distance, location, size, and shape. Distance is calculated by measuring the time it takes the laser beam to reach an obstacle and be reflected. This information assists in the creation of accurate maps.

Carpet Sensor

When the robot senses that it is traveling over a carpet, suction is automatically increased. The carpet sensor is used during moping operations to ensure the robot avoids rugs and carpets.

The Ecovacs Home Application

This application provides the ability to produce and work with several different floor maps. Exclusion zones can be set, and parameters such as suction and water flow may be adjusted.

Maneuverability

The Deebot N8 Pro+ safely navigated the area rug in my living room and my well-secured Turkish carpet.

Robotic vacuums often become stuck when they climb onto the heavy metal grate that serves as an air intake for my furnace. Their drop sensors go into panic mode, or their omnidirectional wheel becomes entrapped within the grating. The Deebot N8 Pro+, perhaps because of its True Detect system, always circles cautiously around this obstruction.

The Deebot N8 Pro+ can cross thresholds—the strip of wood at the bottom of doorways where rooms connect—of up to 2 centimeters (0.8 inches). This ability, along with the vacuum's sensors, navigational system, and True Detect system, ensures the robot maneuvers safely around my house.

Battery Life

This robot is equipped with a 3200mAh lithium battery and can provide power for up to 110 minutes in Eco mode.

My medium-sized house can be cleaned within 44 minutes, leaving the battery level at 62 percent. If suction were to be set to Max or Max Plus, the battery level would drop faster.

The Dock

This model includes a well-designed dock capable of recharging the robot and emptying its dustbin. The dock is fitted with a 2.5L dust bag and a spare bag is included.

Cleaning Routine

As the Deebot N8 Pro+ enters each room, it circles and begins to edge clean. Then the robot switches to a Z pattern, continuing to suck up debris. When it encounters my Turkish carpet, the robot sensibly vacuums the entire rug before moving on.

The Ecovacs application can point the robot toward a specific room and customize the cleaning intensity.

This vacuum may be scheduled to start at a specific time each day. It can also be controlled using the application. It is Amazon Alexa and Google Home capable.

Floor Washing

This robot is equipped with a 240ml water tank that can be fitted with a mop bracket and pad. The amount of water applied to the mop may be adjusted, and when mopping, the Deebot N8 Pro+ will avoid climbing onto carpets and rugs.

The bracket pivots slightly when crossing the thresholds between rooms. While this bracket-style improves the robot's ability to move between rooms without becoming stuck, it also results in less pressure being applied against the floor. Those interested in purchasing a robot with an enhanced ability to mop might be more interested in the Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus.

Overall Impression

The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ is a well-rounded robotic vacuum that can completely clean my house without the requirement of setting boundaries or no-go zones. Its navigational abilities and maneuverability are excellent.

Every robot vacuum that I have recently reviewed has proved to be very maneuverable. Many of them include an auto-empty dock and are equipped with a navigational system and sophisticated sensors. However, Ecovacs is one of the very few manufacturers that have managed to design a suite of software and firmware that takes full advantage of these systems. The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+ is recommended.

