Skip to main content

How to Paint Tile Grout Lines

The author is a part-time home handyman and has used this technique to make several tired looking tile floors look new again.

Painter's tape can help you keep grout paint off of the tiles.

Painter's tape can help you keep grout paint off of the tiles.

Are Your Tile Floor's Grout Lines Looking Ugly?

Tile floors can last for decades, however, the grout lines in between the tiles may become so stained that it's impossible to make them look clean. Luckily, there's a solution to this problem in the form of grout paint.

Products such as GroutRenew, which we've used in our own project, can be found at most home improvement stores in the tile section. This product is durable and includes a built-in grout sealer, along with Microban anti-mildew additive.

My wife and I have used grout paint on ceramic, travertine, and terracotta tile with great success. There are many colors available to choose from.

Just a fair warning though, painting grout lines is a fairly laborious project that can take up to several days to complete, depending on the size of the room—but once it's done, the difference is amazing.

Helpful Tip: If you can't find the color of tile grout paint that you're looking for, you can try blending colors. In the floor shown in this article, we've combined GroutRenew #380 Haystack color with #380 Bone to create a color in between the two.

Here's how we repainted our own grout lines and gave our bathroom floor a fresh new look.

Step 1: Clean and Tape Off Grout Lines

Items Needed

  • scrub brush
  • bucket
  • AquaMix grout haze remover
  • painter's tape
  • knee pads (having a pair of knee pads to wear will make both the cleaning and painting jobs much easier on your body)

Directions

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

  1. The first step is to use a scrub brush and AquaMix grout haze remover to scrub the grout lines clean. Starting with a clean floor will help GroutRenew and other products adhere better.
  2. Next, tape off the sides of the grout lines as seen in the photo above. Some tiles have uneven edges, and using shorter pieces of tape may make this task easier. (You don't need wide painters tape, narrow tape works just fine and is cheaper.)
  3. If you're very neat, you can do without taping off the tile and just wipe up any excess using a cloth.
  4. Let the floor dry completely. A fan may be used to accelerate this process.

Step 2: Paint the Grout Lines

Items Needed

  • small tray or plastic container
  • GroutRenew grout paint
  • small paintbrush (makeup brushes and soft bristled toothbrushes work nicely for painting grout lines)
  • damp microfiber cloth

Directions

  1. Put on a set of knee pads. If you don't have any, get some, you'll be glad you did!
  2. Make sure your grout paint is mixed by shaking the bottle for a minute or so.
  3. Pour about a tablespoon into a small plastic container and mix until the puddle of paint is even in color using a stick or brush.
  4. Start with painting a short section of grout and practice your technique before moving on.
  5. Work in small areas, allowing them to dry completely before moving on, careful not to kneel or walk on fresh paint.
  6. Immediately remove any paint on tiles using a damp cloth. Microfiber cloths work great for this.
  7. After the first coat has dried, repeat the process. Some porous kinds of grout can take up to three coats to paint.
  8. If paint is not sticking, you may have floor wax buildup in the grout joint. In this case, you'll need to go back to step one. You may need to use sandpaper and a stripping agent such as acetone to remove heavy floor wax buildup, as this can't be painted over.
This is one coat of tile grout paint. We added one more after this photo. Notice the difference compared to the grout to the right! A razor knife may be needed if you don't remove stray paint before it dries.

This is one coat of tile grout paint. We added one more after this photo. Notice the difference compared to the grout to the right! A razor knife may be needed if you don't remove stray paint before it dries.

Step 3: Remove Tape and Excess Paint

The final step is to remove the painter's tape and scrape off any excess grout paint on the tiles using a razor knife. Hopefully you've removed most using your damp microfiber cloth, as this type of paint is not easy to remove.

Check to see if the brand of grout paint you've chosen includes a sealer. If it doesn't, the final step will be to seal the grout lines using sealer, which you can also find in your local home improvement store's tile section.

Allow the paint to cure for several hours before walking on it, and enjoy the look of your "new" tile floor!

This content is accurate and true to the best of the author’s knowledge and is not meant to substitute for formal and individualized advice from a qualified professional.

© 2022 Nolen Hart

Related Articles

how-to-fix-a-fridge-that-isnt-cold-enough
Refrigerators & Freezers

How to Fix a Fridge That Isn't Cold Enough

By Eugene Brennan6 hours ago
decorating-with-feng-shui-focusing-on-the-water-element
Home Décor

Decorating With Feng Shui: Focusing on the Water Element

By Andrea Lawrence7 hours ago
how-to-grow-peppers-in-a-small-garden-growing-vegetables-plant-pepper-seeds-or-containers
Food

How to Sow Plant and Grow Sweet Bell Peppers From Seeds

By L M Reid11 hours ago
how-to-unclog-a-shower-drain-plugged-with-hair
Plumbing

How to Fix a Slow-Draining Shower

By Nolen HartAug 11, 2022
easiest-way-to-unclog-a-bathroom-sink-drain
Plumbing

The Easiest Way to Unclog a Bathroom Sink Drain

By Nolen HartAug 11, 2022
decorating-with-fung-shui-focusing-on-the-fire-element
Home Décor

Decorating With Feng Shui: Focusing on the Fire Element

By Andrea LawrenceAug 11, 2022
house-name-ideas
Miscellaneous

House Name Ideas: A Guide to Giving Your Home a New Identity

By DonAug 11, 2022
how-to-protect-against-leaving-gas-stove-on
Stoves, Ovens & Ranges

How to Prevent Gas Ranges From Being Accidentally Turned On

By Nolen HartAug 9, 2022
diy-interiordesign-faq
Interior Design

Interior Design Frequently Asked Questions

By viryaboAug 9, 2022
recycled-garden-planter-ideas
Container

100+ Creative DIY Recycled Garden Planter Ideas to Try

By wreathbeeAug 9, 2022
mixing-concrete-by-hand
Stonework & Brickwork

8 Steps to Mixing Concrete by Hand

By Eugene BrennanAug 9, 2022
how-to-dispose-of-broken-glass-safely
Safety & Disaster Prep

How to Dispose of Broken Glass Into the Garbage Safely

By L M ReidAug 8, 2022
earliestflowersplantsthatbloomwinter
Flower

Earliest Flowers: Plants That Bloom in Winter

By Dolores MonetAug 7, 2022
what-is-turf-grass-types-of-turf-grasses
Lawn Care

What Is Turf Grass?: 5 Common Types

By Nithya VenkatAug 7, 2022
how-to-keep-plants-watered-while-on-vacation
Container

How to Water Houseplants While on Vacation

By Nolen HartAug 7, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.