20+ Preppy Room Aesthetic Decor Ideas and Inspiration

Are you trying to come up with a preppy room aesthetic but don’t know where to start? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Here l want to showcase 20+ preppy room decor ideas that are sure to give your space an overall aesthetic look.

1. Nail a Color Scheme

One of the first things you need to do when creating a preppy room aesthetic is to choose a color scheme. Generally, they are quite pastel-type tones, pinks, turquoise – but you can choose classic colors like navy, pink, and green or mix them up with some brighter hues. Once you’ve decided on your colors, it’ll be much easier to start putting together the rest of your rooms.

2. Incorporate Painted Furniture

Another key element to achieving a preppy room aesthetic is to incorporate some painted furniture into your decor. This could be a dresser, nightstand, or even a headboard. You can either buy pieces that are already painted, or you can DIY. Either way, adding a pop of color with painted furniture is a great way to achieve the preppy look.

3. Add in Preppy Wallpaper

Taking on a certain pattern with specific color tones in your wallpaper is another way to achieve a preppy room aesthetic. A great design that always looks chic is stripes. You can find all sorts of different striped wallpapers in a variety of colors. Another popular choice for preppy wallpaper is floral. Again, you can find this type of wallpaper in a bunch of different color schemes.

4. Use Preppy Bedding

Of course, you can’t have a preppy room without preppy bedding! Choose a comforter or duvet cover that has a classic design and color scheme. Something like this will definitely give your room the preppy look you’re going for. Again, it wants to be matching the color tonality as well as probably incorporating a mixture of textures within the room.

5. Place a Rug Underneath Your Bed

One of my favorite ways to add a pop of color and pattern to your preppy room is to place a rug underneath your bed. This is an easy way to achieve the look without going overboard. Plus, it’ll add some extra warmth to your room in the colder months. Furry ones are a great way to implement a new texture in a room.

6. Incorporate Preppy Artwork

This could be anything from classic paintings to photos of iconic places. Whatever you choose, make sure it fits in with the overall aesthetic of your room. Bonus points if it is something you have made yourself!

7. Accessorize With Preppy Details

Once you have the big pieces in place, it’s time to start accessorizing. This is where you can really have fun and get creative. Look for items that fit your style and add a preppy touch to your room. Some ideas include:

Displaying classic books on your shelves

Hanging a map or world globe in your room

Using patterned pillowcases or throws

Adding a monogram to your room

These are just a few ideas to get you started. Be creative and have fun with it!

8. Don't Neglect Greenery and Flowers

Nothing quite adds to a room like some greenery and flowers. This is an easy way to add a pop of color and life to your space. Plus, it’ll make your room smell amazing! It brings the outside inside.

9. Get Creative With Lighting

Lighting is another great way to add your own personal touch to a room. There are so many different types of lighting fixtures and bulbs to choose from. You can really get creative with this and make your room stand out. Fairy lights are always a good idea to make a space feel cozier.

10. Add Some Curtains or Drapes

If there are existing ones, you can try to play off of those, or you can get completely new ones. This is a great way to add some color and pattern to your room. Plus, it’ll help keep the light out in the mornings!

11. Create a Wall Collage

This is a great way to personalize your space and make it feel like home. You can use photos, postcards, artwork, etc. Get creative and have fun with it! Use posters, pictures, and other things that reflect your interests to make it unique.

12. Decorate With Mirrors

Not only do mirrors make a room look bigger, but they also add a touch of elegance. You can find mirrors in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Hang them up on your walls or prop them up on a dresser or shelf.

13. Use Fun and Unique Hardware

This is a great way to add some personality to your room. You can find all sorts of fun and unique hardware for your furniture. Just make sure it fits in with the overall aesthetic of your room.

14. Bring in Some Texture

One way to do this is by using a variety of fabrics. Choose patterns and textures that fit your style and use them throughout your room. You can find fabric at your local craft store or online. Another way to add texture to your room is by using rugs, wallpaper, or curtains.

15. Incorporate Metallic Accents

This is a great way to add some glamour to your room. You can find metallic accents in all sorts of places. Look for lamps, vases, picture frames, and other home decor items. These can be things as simple as pegboards, wall hangers, desk accessories, and so much more.

16. Preppy Pastel Desk Accessories

Your desk is a great place to add some personalization to your room. Choose desk accessories that fit your style and make you happy. Some ideas include:

A fun mousepad

A personalized mug

Cute pens and pencils

Desk plants and plant pots

17. Cushions and Throw Pillows

Cushions and throw pillows are a great way to add some color and pattern to your room. They can really help tie a room together and make it feel more inviting. Plus, they’re just so darn cute! You can find these at your local home goods store or online.

18. Nightstands and End Tables

These are great places to add some personalization to your room. You can use them to display things like:

Picture frames

Lamps

Books

Candles

Flowers

19. Ergonomic Yet Cute Desk Chair

Your desk chair is another great place to add some personalization to your room. Choose a chair that is both comfortable and stylish. There is actually a whole range of pink and pastel-colored desk chairs these days.

20. Stickers

If you’re looking for a way to add some personality to your room without making any permanent changes, stickers are a great option. You can find these at your local craft store, or better yet, head to Etsy; they have some great options.

How to Create a Preppy Room

Use some of the ideas above to create a preppy room of your own. Just remember to have fun with it and make it your own. After all, your home should be a reflection of you and your unique style.

Look for inspiration in magazines, online (Pinterest and Instagram are great for this), or in your favorite stores. Then get creative and start putting together a space that you love. Don’t be afraid to experiment and try new things. You may be surprised at how much you like something once you see it in your own space.

Most importantly, have fun with it! Your room should be a place that you enjoy spending time in. So make it your own and fill it with things that make you happy.

