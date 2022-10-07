Woman Shares How Having Her Rental House Sold Underneath Her Actually Changed Her Life for the Better

Imagine you just moved into your dream house with your spouse, kids, and fur babies. Life is good you think and everything goes well until you receive some devasting news one day. And now it seems like everything you built is falling apart. However, there is always a silver lining that is waiting to be discovered.

TikToker Bailey (@baileygoesoutside) and her husband, experienced exactly that but the devasting news became their blessing in disguise, as they share in their video.

I would have been devasted too at first if I'd received news like that but in the long run, it worked out for them. Now they are debt free, don't have to worry about a landlord, and are able to save up money while traveling all 50 states and seeing the country. Their two dogs seem to love the nomad lifestyle as well. What's better than traveling from hot to freezing cold around Christmas time, only to experience a white Christmas? Right, there is nothing better. And look how cool this RV looks! It looks like a mansion on wheels. It has a full-size kitchen, with a working stove, microwave, a big fridge, a decent size shower, and a kingsize bed. It also offers a lot of storage. Another bonus point is that the campsites are often more affordable than paying rent, and you can even experience the luxury of gated ones by the beach.

This is what I call glamping.