Couple Restore 100 Year Old Home Into a Dream House

Cottage core, farmhouse rustic, and victorian all have one thing in common, they involve old houses. Many folks are interested in the lifestyle of renovating old homes, they are buying up old houses, gutting them and turning them into masterpieces.

There is something real special in this old home reno livelihood because renovating an old house is not like renovating a new house. You have old pipes, old electrical, and material that needs to be removed via hazmat suit due to it not being deemed safe in today’s building code. But when it's done right it's so worth it, much like the old home renovators @krusefarmpropertydesign renovated.

The couple's 100 year old home was so outdated and in parts was falling apart. It has 80s glass block walls, the outside of the building was matching brown from the shingles, the paint, to the trim. There was crusty carpet throughout, wood wall inserts, and a brick fireplace.

Their renovation was just what this house needed. It has a coat of fresh white paint on the outside, black trimmed farmhouse windows, their front door is painted black, the kitchen looks like one out of a fairytale with textured wallpaper, chunky wooden shelves, large reclaimed wood stools, and a porcelain farmhouse sink.

The style of the decorations are almost as beautiful as the renovation itself!

