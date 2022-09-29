Skip to main content

Would You Be Daring Enough To Try Out This 100 Year Old Toaster?

We bet it makes the most delicious bread!

There is something to be said about the appliances from past days. Maybe it is the unusual-to-us industrial look, the odd shapes or bright colors that those ‘back in the day’ preferred, or the fact that so many businesses went with heavy metal for their creations rather than cheap plastic.

Honestly, have you SEEN some of the fridges from way back when? Indiana Jones surviving a nuke blast doesn’t seem so far-fetched when you see those bad boys! And what about an old-school toaster - have you ever seen one of those? Well, now you can!

So FlavorGod from TikTok mainly deals with spices and all things flavorful, but occasionally this creator dips into other things that make food taste good. Case in point, toasters! Toasters are great for getting bread and other small things (like yummy Pop-Tarts) to the delicious roasted-golden temperature super quickly.

And honestly some of us might think that toasters are a relatively new, or newish, invention. They tend to look the same, a simple box with two, or more places to put your toastable items. You press a lever, down goes your bread, and it springs up a few minutes later either perfectly toasted or, sometimes, burnt black.

But that isn’t how they always looked! In fact toasters have been around a lot longer than many of us could have realized, and they used to look something closer to a strange torture device than something that toasts bread. Fold out the metal grate, plop your toast in, then close it up and… wait. These toasters aren’t nearly as quick as newer ones, but the perfect toast level makes up for it!

One of the only ‘issues’ that we see with this toaster is that, midway through, you have to open up the darn thing, take your bread out, and flip it! Yep, no dual-sided toasting going on here - you have to do it yourself if you want both sides to be perfectly toasted!

