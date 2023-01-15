15-Year-Old Makes the Most Impressive Floating Shelf Ever

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Floating shelves are becoming more and more popular. We have seen them made of concrete and placed in corners of walls, used in kitchens to seamlessly display cookware and flatware without the need for bulky cabinets, found in garages and man caves, and used in bathrooms to hold towels.

Floating shelves are so elegant but with that they also are quite pricey so many folks have taken to the DIY world of crafting and created their own floating shelves that often are more durable and cost little to nothing compared to the prefabricated ones you can buy.

TikToker and DIY maker @trenttribe created a video showing off the lovely floating shelves his 15 year old son made, and they are far from nice, they are over the top fantastic!

Their son, at only 15, was hired to make floating shelves for his customer. The son first starts assembling his two shelves with what looks like two by eights. He secures them together and fills the holes with wood glue. The boy sands down the wood glue and the shelves and attaches a section of wood to fill the gap between the two pieces of wood, greeting a large box. The box adds a dark stain, lets it dry, then finds the studs at the customer's house to attach the wood floating shelf.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.