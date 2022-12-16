Watch As This 20 Foot Frosty Takes Flight and Friendly Neighbors Hunt It Down

Having neighbors can be either the best or worst in the world. A bad neighbor can ruin your whole experience with a house, but on the other hand, having good neighbors (and potentially good friends) can really make it so much better. We’ve seen it with neighbors who share recipes and veggies from their garden or who simply show up to express their appreciation for someone else standing up for what they believe in even when they feel they cannot.

However, there are still sometimes when neighbors go above and beyond, such as this hilarious clip caught on TikTok creator’s MikaforPaws Ring door camera!

As soon as the video starts you can already tell that something is… off. And that something just so happens to be the twenty foot Frosty the Snowman inflatable that has decided to take a jaunt down the street, yanked by the wind.

And running after it is two of Mika’s neighbors. The video follows them up until the very corner of the shot, the two hauling butt to try and make sure that Frosty doesn’t come to any harm, or wind up being caught somewhere he shouldn’t be. And if anyone else is hearing Robin William’s iconic ‘help is on the way, Dear! Help is on the way!’, just know that we are too!

With said snowman successfully subdued, they bring the big guy back, only to realize that Mika and her family aren’t home. The pair took him back home, only to discover he’d been a bit ripped up in his journey. And, proving once more that these two are a bunch of kind fellows, they actually Youtube’d exactly how to sew him back up.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I’d say these two definitely deserve every good neighbor award there is out there!



