Woman Recreated $300 Wall Art for a Fraction of the Price

PSSST: And you can too.

Decorating your home is probably one of the best things about having your own space. You can decorate it however you want and be as creative as you’d like without having to check in with anyone else to get permission to treat your place like a blank canvas. Perhaps, the only downside to decorating your home is that it can get expensive, unless you can DIY.

Such is the case with New York based @alitheacastillo, who opted to DIY some beautiful wall art rather than spend $300 and tbh, this looks like something you’d see at West Elm. It’s so gorgeous!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, all she did was dip a bed sheet into a bucket of plaster before applying it to the canvas. Next, she simply used a paint brush to add any additional plaster that was needed before she let the artwork dry. Afterwards, she was left with a beautiful DIY that looked like it cost way more than it did! Aside from the final look of the minimal DIY, we love how she used very little tools to create this and how simple it was to do! Who knew you can make beautiful are using only a sheet, some plaster and a canvas?

Viewers in the comments were just as impressedwith this stunning DIY as we were. How many of you would attempt to do this easy DIY?

