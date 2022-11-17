Artist Makes 3D Flower Bouquets Out of Paint and They’re Stunning

We can’t believe this is even real.

You probably know that artists can use many things as mediums. And there is no right or wrong when it comes to art, also you can totally run wild with your ideas. This mixed media artist, for example, uses vintage French magazines for her art.

TikTok artist Adrienne Judge (@abstractsbyadrienne) came up with a whole new concept when it comes to producing art with paint. Let's take a look.

Stunning!

These somehow remind me of glass bouquets. But what is actually used here is acrylic paint.

She uses real flower bouquets as inspiration and then makes the stems, leaves, and petals using different colors of acrylic paint, that she spreads out on a sheet. She then lets them dry and peels them off.

The last step of this process is for her to assemble them on a canvas that she painted with different colors of acrylic paint. And the results are impressive. It looks like real flowers stuck to a painted canvas.

TikTok also thought it was stunning with the 264.3K likes her video received. And looking at the comments section, people did not hold back.

One TikToker commented,

"I like the paint even better!"

I agree.

Another TikToker said,

"I want an actual wedding bouquet to be this instead of real flowers."

Well, that's quite the statement. This type of flower bouquet would certainly last longer than some marriages these days.

Jokes aside, this is beautiful art you can most definitely call "unique."

I might not get married any time soon but I will still order myself a bouquet of acrylic flowers.

