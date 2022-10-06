Skip to main content

Someone 3D Printed a Whole House For the Frog Who Lives In Their Fence Post

He seems grateful at least!

Having a house with a yard also comes with a bunch of animals looking for shelter, such as mice, hedgehogs, and your dog probably wants his own home too, or at least a room in your house, such as this one.

However, there are some animals you might not find that often in your yard, such as frogs. As this TikToker Dazza (@unknowndazza) shows us in his video, he designed a house for his new little friend.

WATCH THE VIDEO

How cute is this! As you're watching the video, you can see that this little frog was living inside the fence, so Dazza decided to build him a cute little house for more comfort and in case it rains, although he probably wouldn't mind. And what better way to build a perfect little house from scratch? That's right, 3-D printing. If you already own one, this wouldn't cost you much but getting this 3-D printed at a professional shop, might. 

It reminds me a little bit of a dog's house from a cartoon. It even comes with his own tag that says "Froggo." I'd assume in order for Dazza to print that house, he had to take some measurements to get the right dimensions. It's hard to say how long it took for it to be printed, as 3-D printing can take anywhere between 30 minutes to 12 hours, depending on the size. Since this is small, it couldn't have taken that long. Unfortunately, Froggo didn't know what to do with it at first but after a week, he moved in and he seems to like it now. 

Such a good deed!

