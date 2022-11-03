Skip to main content

New England Couple Shows Off Their Almost 400-Year-Old Cottage And We Are In Love

Brb, we're already googling cottages by the sea!

There is something oh so charming about old homes - something that lingers in their bones and begs to be rediscovered, brought back to old glories. It is why so many people now search and find old or abandoned properties, hoping to restore them, hoping to give those old bones enough love to help them shine once more in a way that new homes just can’t quite match.

Let’s take an inside look at one of these old homes that have been so lovingly restored and the amazing family that lives there!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The Watts family, led by Stephanie and Chase, have made their living finding old and unusual homes and bringing them back to life while turning them into what the pair call ‘curated boutique stays’. One of those stays that has become a true sanctuary for the family is a nearly four-hundred-year-old New England cottage.

What we love the most about this restoration is that the two chose not to update everything, but instead keep a lot of the old-school charm. They did so by keeping with older trends, including going with more vintage colors, keeping original pieces of furniture intact, and anything that is modernized - still giving it a classic touch. We love the small accents like hand-knitted throws and the lovely brass accents of the water pump, as well as all the charming New England callbacks here and there throughout the cottage.

There are even pictures and old paintings from local artists and the surrounding area, tying the cottage itself back to its roots in the area, as well as sea-themed knick-knacks such as a small admiral’s eagle or a ship’s wheel. And, if you notice carefully, the original planks of the ceiling are still there, showing the age and the love this house once had seen and now has again within its walls.

So what do you think? Would you want to spend the night here? (We sure would…)


