‘Dollar Tree ‘MacGyver’ Creates Geometric Wall For Under $5

you probably like to read tips and tricks on updating your house or apartment without blowing major bucks on fancy upgrades. Maybe you like seeing tips on renovating your rooms for cheap or using simple Dollar Store items to hack your way into a great-looking room.

we have just the thing! So dive in and check out this super easy yet really cool, looking wall makeover you can do with one surprising item!

Rob Rivera, aka the DIY Daddy on TikTok, has tons of awesome Dollar Store hacks that can really update the look of any room in your house. While we are focusing on one in particular today, we highly recommend that you go and check out the rest of his videos as well!



So what is the surprising item that Rob uses to makeover his bathroom? Black electric tape! Now, don’t go running off, it really works and it looks amazing! You see, Rob uses electric tape to help mask out large geometric shapes on the white walls of his bathroom. None of the shapes have to make sense, meaning anyone can do this!

To start this process yourself, ensure that you wipe each of your walls down with a damp sponge to not only clean each of the walls but also make sure that the tape will stick properly. Then, stretch out a long piece of tape on a diagonal across your wall, adding smaller lines that come off of the main diagonal.

Mix and match larger and smaller shapes with different angles, making sure to cut off the ends where they meet the edges of your wall with a craft knife or something similar so you get a super clean line. In the end, you will have a fabulous accent wall, or walls, all for less than five bucks!