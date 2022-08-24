Skip to main content

‘Dollar Tree ‘MacGyver’ Creates Geometric Wall For Under $5

Don't blame us if you want to try this in every room!

If you are here, you probably like to read tips and tricks on updating your house or apartment without blowing major bucks on fancy upgrades. Maybe you like seeing tips on renovating your rooms for cheap or using simple Dollar Store items to hack your way into a great-looking room.

Lucky for you, we have just the thing! So dive in and check out this super easy yet really cool, looking wall makeover you can do with one surprising item!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Rob Rivera, aka the DIY Daddy on TikTok, has tons of awesome Dollar Store hacks that can really update the look of any room in your house. While we are focusing on one in particular today, we highly recommend that you go and check out the rest of his videos as well!

So what is the surprising item that Rob uses to makeover his bathroom? Black electric tape! Now, don’t go running off, it really works and it looks amazing! You see, Rob uses electric tape to help mask out large geometric shapes on the white walls of his bathroom. None of the shapes have to make sense, meaning anyone can do this!

To start this process yourself, ensure that you wipe each of your walls down with a damp sponge to not only clean each of the walls but also make sure that the tape will stick properly. Then, stretch out a long piece of tape on a diagonal across your wall, adding smaller lines that come off of the main diagonal.

Mix and match larger and smaller shapes with different angles, making sure to cut off the ends where they meet the edges of your wall with a craft knife or something similar so you get a super clean line. In the end, you will have a fabulous accent wall, or walls, all for less than five bucks! 

Draped curtains and plants
Article

Oregon Woman Shares How Drapes Aren’t Just for Windows

partners doing chores
Article

UK Woman Share the Hilarious Difference Between Her and Her BF When It comes to Doing Household Projects

Red velvet chair
Article

Tennessee Teacher Thrifts a Replica of Blue’s Clue’s “Thinking Chair” for Her Classroom and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

dinosaur in garden
Article

Woman Spots a “Jurassic Park” Themed Pollinator Garden During Walk and It’s Brilliant

Kid watering plant
Article

Baby Waters Tree Every Day and Mom noticed It Made a Huge Difference Compared to Neighbors’ Trees

removing wallpaper
Article

Mom Redoing Toddler’s Room Finds Incredible Discovery Under Layers of Wallpaper

making earrings
Article

Washington Woman Makes the Most Drop-Dead Gorgeous Earrings For Wedding

female builder
Article

Woman Epically Claps Back At Haters Who Said She Didn't Pull Off Epic Renovation Herself

mirrors on wall
Article

Couple Constructs Cute Mirror Wall For Under $60

shutterstock_1031099038
Article

Florida Woman Shares Huge Perks of Being and Air BnB Cleaner

painting tiles
Article

Instead of Re-Tiling Kitchen Floors, This Ohio Woman Paints Them and the End Result Is Stunning

tangled cords
Article

Woman Concocts The Perfect Way to Hide Cords

painting clay
Article

Woman Creates Adorable Customized Cat Clay Dish That You Will Love

pencils and grass
Article

Woman Shares Pencils You Can Plant and Grow From and It’s Pretty Amazing

water color pan
Article

Creator Makes Water Colors Out of Make Up and It is Gorgeous

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.