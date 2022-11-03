Woman Gives TikTok Tour Of House That Has 70 People Living In It

So - how many people live in your house? Are you a single person living alone, maybe with some pets or plants, or do you have a large family that means there is noise twenty-four-seven? Well, no matter where you fall on the scale, we can probably bet that you don’t live with seventy people all in one house.

That is exactly how one TikTok creator lives, and luckily for us, she has taken all of the world on a tour of her home to show exactly how that number of people all live together peacefully.

So Trish aka Trishalishhh on TikTok has seventy roommates, and they tend to drag her out to do a ton of fun things that she’d never have thought to do herself. But let’s go back a little bit, and cover the seventy roommates thing.

You see, Trish lives in a renovated building that serves as an almost long-term hostel type situation, with shared bathrooms, living spaces, laundry rooms, and more. She gives a great tour of the entire setup from the front door through all of the shared spaces, and we get to see how everything actually works!

And while we know a ton of people (us included) would never be able to live this way, it obviously works for a great number of people! It is like living in a large hotel or, like we said, the hostel where everyone looks out for each other and works for the collective good. Everyone shares the spaces and that means also sharing all of the duties involved, from cleaning and upkeep to cooking and more.

We can only imagine the hustle and bustle that goes on in this building and the sheer sound of life that probably comes from within. So while we might not be able to stay for a week or more, we’d love to drop by for a night (if we got the invite!)



