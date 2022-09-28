Denver Woman Scores the Ultimate Boho Furniture Thanks to Some Dumpster Diving

Peacock chairs have to be one of my favorite furniture pieces. They’re multipurpose since you can use them as a plant stand and other precious items or you can use them for their actual purpose — to sit on. Aside from being multi-purpose, their simple 1970s vintage look is timeless and goes with just about any type of décor, especially boho style — which is a personal favorite.

The only downside to obtaining this type of furniture is it can get be quite expensive to purchase due to its’ uniqueness, timeless appeal and how it’s not always easy to obtain this vintage furniture staple. However, this TikTok user @rstewartcreative managed to not only get her hands on the popular peacock chair, she was able to get it for free!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

While going for a run, she noticed a peacock chair in perfect condition sitting outside of a dumpster and it was a then she decided to cut her jog in a park short and sprint back to her car to try and grab it before someone else did; and luckily she was able to do just that! To clean the beautiful find, she simply placed it in the shower and rinsed it off. We can’t wait see what she does with it!

The only thing that shocks us more than her getting this beautiful peacock chair for free is how this was even in the dumpster in the first place!?