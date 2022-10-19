Skip to main content

Woman Takes TikTok On Tour of her In-Laws 90s Time Capsule Bathroom

It’s like no time has passed at all in there.

If you grew up in or around the nineties then you probably have a lot of fond (or not-so-fond) memories of that time. Bright colors, big hair, and the rise of just about everything electronic. There is a reason it is known as the nostalgia decade, after all!

But what if you could jump back in time, back to the 90s? Well, we’ve got your first-class ticket to at least a snippet of that time period, all in the form of a bathroom that hasn’t been upgraded in decades!

The channel OneHappyDay likes to bring a lot of creativity and nostalgia pieces to its viewers, and today is no different! The creator recently visited her father-in-law’s house, and reveals that the place is a legitimate 90s time capsule. It was built in that time period and the owners literally never updated anything (except maybe some televisions) in that time span.

In this video she is specifically looking at the bathroom, and let us warn you - it is one wild ride. She starts off by taking a good look at the wallpaper which is pretty much what all of us remember from that time period - off white with tiny blue florals and it has been paired with some decorations in the form of straw hats.

Now the shower has been updated slightly, as the creator points out, and is now lacking the swag curtains that once surrounded it, but what she also says, as the camera pans down, is how the entire bathroom is carpeted. Yes… Carpeted bathroom. Look up and there are some gorgeous hanging lights slash lamps with that oh-so 90s chain hanging between them (we guess to hide the wire?).

And then the piece-de-resistance, the fully matted up toilet. Yes, the tank and lid of the toilet both have bath mats like what you’d normally see on the floor in front of them, and hanging on the wall behind are tons of lace-trimmed wash cloths. There is also a hanging fake plant and of course those ‘gorgeous’ window treatments that just really round out the whole look.

We have to admit - the entire room is… kind of a vibe!

