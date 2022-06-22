Skip to main content

Couple Buys Abandoned House and You Won’t Believe the State It’s In

They literally walked out and just never looked back.

We have all heard of time capsules. Some of us may have even buried one during our school years, to be checked decades later so we can marvel at the things that were popular in our youth. Or it could be as simple as looking at old pictures your parents or grandparents kept of you in your childhood.

But what if your time capsule was an entire house?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This circumstance is exactly what happened to TikTok creator Maggie McGaugh, a brand new homeowner of one ‘abandoned’ home. Now when most of us think abandoned home we expect something seriously spooky including dingy, darkened halls, broken furniture and windows, and maybe even a ghost (or two) in the attic.

But Maggie seems to have won the abandoned house lottery. The house she and her husband purchased appears to have been abandoned thirty years ago after the former homeowner’s husband tragically passed and the owner simply… left. Everything seems to have been left behind just the same as it was thirty years ago, complete with said owner having left on the electricity. And yes, that means the old, food-stuffed fridge is still perfectly operational, even if the food has long passed its use-by date.

Many vocal TikTok fans are filling the comment section, pointing out how lovely some of the old ‘antique’ pieces look, or even that some of the decoration might be pretty valuable to the right collectors. Old china, still displayed as lovingly as the day it was purchased, seems to catch the eye of many of these commenters. Overall it is a beautiful, if sad, look into one homeowner’s life. We also can't wait to check in and see where this reno goes!

Of course, the biggest issue I have with all of this is realizing that thirty years ago… was 1992… 

live laugh love decorations
Article

Woman Hilariousy ‘Decodes’ What Decor Styles Say About Home Owners and It’s Too Accurate

3 minutes ago
monstera plant
Article

Woman Hysterically Does Covert Operation to Sneak Fallen Plant Leaf Out of Store

7 minutes ago
abandoned garden
Article

Gardner Finds Mysterious Metal Handle In Her Garden Beds and Thinks It’s a Secret Hideout

10 minutes ago
flower arrangement
Article

Woman Scores ‘Flower Frog’ At Thrift Store and Now We Desperately Want One

12 minutes ago
wedding bride and groom
Article

Artist Pulls Off Gorgeous Wedding Painting Surprise Thanks to Mother of the Bride

15 minutes ago
Futuristic interior
Article

Star Wars Fans Are Going to Lose It Over This Man’s Basement Theater

2 hours ago
Snake Plant In Window
Article

If You’re Thinking Of Repotting Your Plants, This Is Why You Should Do It

4 hours ago
wedding bride and groom
Article

Couple Gathers Family and Shocks Them By Turning Hangout Into Impromptu Wedding

21 hours ago
Empty paper towel rolls
Article

You Need a Paper Towel Roll for Your Bathroom Hand Towels

22 hours ago
Custom hand painted pool
Article

This Custom Painted Swimming Pool Is Total Summer Goals

22 hours ago
Henna crown
Article

Artist Gives Cancer Patient a Gorgeous Henna Crown

23 hours ago
Antique barstool
Article

Woman Restores Great Grandmother’s Antique Stool and Gives It a Magical Facelift

Jun 21, 2022
family washing dog
Article

Woman Puts Soap In Her Garden Hose In This Genius Cleaning Hack

Jun 21, 2022
dryer door
Article

We Were Today Years Old When We Learned You Can Flip Your Dryer Door

Jun 21, 2022
Bathroom counter
Article

Mom Stocks Teen’s Bathroom With Coolest Gadgets

Jun 21, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.