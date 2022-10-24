Skip to main content

Boy Paints Gorgeous Abstract Art For His Room Instead of Buying and Mom Couldn’t Be Prouder

He did an amazing job.

As a parent, entertaining your kids can be challenging, especially if they're not in school yet. However, two things the COVID-19 pandemic has taught many parents is how to stay sane and keep their kids busy with DIY projects, such as this glow-in-the-dark vase.

And there are so many fun DIY projects to choose from, as TikToker and mom Morgan Schoenr (@schmorgs__) shares in her video with her son. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

It looks great! Reminds me of Picasso. 

As she mentioned in the video, she had a bunch of paint laying around that she needed to use before they dry out. And what's better than creating art with your kiddo - or just supervising them - while they go to town with it? 

Nothing! 

Creating art - whether that's crafts or painting - is fun, mood-enhancing, and soothing. And her son clearly is having a blast with this because he isn't even using a brush but cups and his hands. So much fun!

All that's needed are a blank canvas and preferably non-toxic and kid-friendly paint. Such as acrylic, as it is water-based and easy to clean. However, supervision is always recommended while working with paint, or other materials. 

Morgan mentioned in the comments section that he gave her son the choice between something structured using taped sections or something abstract, and as we can see in the final results, he chose the ladder. 

organizing room
Article

Professional Organizer Shows How She Organizes A Kid's Room And We are Taking Notes!

Trash picking
Article

Teenager Comes Up With Genius Way to Take Out Trash

shutterstock_1707395995
Article

Watch This Woman Make DIY Disinfectant Wipes

shutterstock_1071823508
Article

If You Own a Cat, This is The Perfect Cat Litter Hack For you

friends laughing
Article

Friends 'Lose It' Over Random Joy Clock And You Will Too

under-watered plant
Article

Pennsylvania Man “Rescues” Plant From Certain Death at Big Box Store

damaged ceiling
Article

Watch In Abject Horror As Woman’s Ceiling Completely Caves In

couple planting a tree
Article

Non-Religious Couple Comes Up With Gorgeous Symbolic “Tree Ceremony” To Honor Their Union

television area
Article

Here’s How to Camoflauge Your TV Area

uncle fester
Article

I Don’t Care If You Hate Halloween, You Need to See This DIY Uncle Fester Lamp

mobile home
Article

Virginia Mom Says Daughter’s Friends’ Parents Bullied Her for Living In a Trailer Park, So She Showed Off Just How Gorgeous It Is

hand towels
Article

If You Hate Having People Touch the Same First Towel In the Bathroom: This Dollar Store Trick Is a Life-Saver

little mouse in house
Article

Woman’s Genius All-Natural Satchels Are the Chemical-Free Way to Keep Mice Out of the House

Skeletons
Article

Neighbors Engage In a Full-In Skeleton War and It’s Too Good

Mirror
Article

Woman Gives Antique Mirror Epic Update

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.