Boy Paints Gorgeous Abstract Art For His Room Instead of Buying and Mom Couldn’t Be Prouder

As a parent, entertaining your kids can be challenging, especially if they're not in school yet. However, two things the COVID-19 pandemic has taught many parents is how to stay sane and keep their kids busy with DIY projects, such as this glow-in-the-dark vase.

And there are so many fun DIY projects to choose from, as TikToker and mom Morgan Schoenr (@schmorgs__) shares in her video with her son.

It looks great! Reminds me of Picasso.

As she mentioned in the video, she had a bunch of paint laying around that she needed to use before they dry out. And what's better than creating art with your kiddo - or just supervising them - while they go to town with it?

Creating art - whether that's crafts or painting - is fun, mood-enhancing, and soothing. And her son clearly is having a blast with this because he isn't even using a brush but cups and his hands. So much fun!

All that's needed are a blank canvas and preferably non-toxic and kid-friendly paint. Such as acrylic, as it is water-based and easy to clean. However, supervision is always recommended while working with paint, or other materials.

Morgan mentioned in the comments section that he gave her son the choice between something structured using taped sections or something abstract, and as we can see in the final results, he chose the ladder.