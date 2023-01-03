Dad Makes Chic Accent Wall for Son’s Bedroom for $15

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Walls start out as our base foundation in interior design. They are either painted, wall papered, or texturized. Some folks opt for exhilarating patterns, bright popping colors, or simplistic clay textures. After the base is completed then it comes to decorating walls, adding cool shelving that stands out, creating gallery walls, or designing accent pieces.

In interior design it is important to include an accent wall- whether that be a texture element, different paint color, or art covering one wall- so that the room doesn't feel so symmetrical.

To create an accent wall in your own space you don’t have to spend a lot of money or be over the top crafty to create something appealing. TikToker and dad @thenavagepatch made the coolest DIY accent wall for only $15 and his method for creation was quite simple.

To create the accent wall the dad first gives the wall a fresh coat of paint, going from a light frog green to a dark gray blue color. After letting the paint dry he starts assembling the accent items for the wall. The man cuts a bunch of 1x2 furring strips- a incredibly cheap option- ranging from 10 to 30 inches each. Once cut he gives them a sanding, and stains them with a dark walnut color.

Budding up to the corner of the wall the man uses brad nails to secure the wood planks to the wall, staggering them in different lengths, using a small strip of wood to space each one out.

As a final design touch, the man slides some pieces of plank wood between some of the slats to act as shelves!

