Skip to main content

Woman Boldly Uses Sharpie To Draw Intricate Accent Wall

That’s a brave medium choice!

Painting walls in your home can be tricky, especially if you want to create a fun DIY accent wall. And although textured walls, such as popcorn walls, might not look that great because they tend to collect dust and might contain asbestos, you can definitely paint over them. 

Or you can do what TikTok creator Britt K. (@britterzz.lol) did, and turn them into a trippy psychedelic experience.

WATCH THE VIDEO 

How cool is that? All you need is a template, like a snowflake cut out from paper, a pencil to trace it, and a sharpie to fill it out. It sure does take the eyes off the weird texture her walls have. As you can see in her other video about the wall progress, she said it took her about 35 minutes. It looks like a lot of patience and steady hands are needed for a DIY project like that! 

However, this is only recommended if you own your home. However, there are ways to remove sharpie ink from walls. You can use an abrasive such as a magical eraser, aerosol hairspray, rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizer, or create a paste with baking soda and water. Keep in mind that rubbing the paste or any other solution onto the wall could also risk for the paint to come off. If anything fails or you dislike how it looks, you can always paint it over with another color or a few coats of white. 

shutterstock_1770900869
Article

Woman Transforms Studio Into a Haunted Magical Library

plant cuttings
Article

Here’s a Step-By-Step Guide to Propagating a String Of Pearls

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

This Is Your Sign to Change Your Cabinet Hardware

shutterstock_1513874924
Article

Run, Don't Walk, To Make This Creepy Wall Décor For Halloween

glass terrariums
Article

This Tiny Bottle Garden Is The Cutest Thing

halloween gauze
Article

If You’re Getting Married Soon, Stock Up on This Halloween Gauze

wallpaper
Article

This Simple Flower Transformed Little Girl’s Room

plastic bugs
Article

These DIY Dollar Store Entomology Cloches Are The Coolest Thing You'll See Today

pool noodles
Article

This Hack Will Help Your Boots Stay in Shape

pole hook
Article

This Amazon Long Pole Hook Can Solve a Lot Of Your Organization Problems

lofted bed
Article

Girl’s Boyfriend Designs Loft Bed From Scratch for NYC Studio Apt

world market
Article

We Can All Probably Relate to This Woman’s Experience In World Market

corn on the cob furniture
Article

This Woman's Corn on the Cob Bed Side Tables Are Everything

housewarming
Article

Woman’s Idea for a Perfect, Clutter-Free Housewarming Gift Is Genius

broken tile
Article

Man Transforms Crack In Floor Tile Into Art

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.