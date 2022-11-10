Friends Accidentally Bump Into Each Other's Cars and Do This to Get Rid of the Dent

It’s always unfortunate when you get into a minor car accident, especially if it’s an accident that causes unexpected damage to either your car, the other’s person’s vehicle, or both. Perhaps, one of the only few positive things to come out of getting into an accident is when the damage isn’t too bad and can easily be fixed.

This was exactly the case when two friend accidentally bumped into each other and one of the friends ended up getting a small, yet noticeable, dent in the back of her car. Thankfully, with this clever little trick, they were able to quickly repair it themselves!

Uploaded by TikTok account @barstoolsports, the viral video shows three friends working together to remove the somewhat small dent by pouring steaming hot water onto the dent and placing a plunger onto the exact same spot where the hot water was poured. What happens next is amazing. The third friend then places her hand underneath the car and then pushes into the dent, pushing toward the plunger and amazingly, the dent disappears and there’s no trace of an accident whatsoever!

We don’t know what’s more shocking — the fact that this simple trick worked or how she placed her hand underneath the car, almost immediately after the steaming hot water was poured on that area.

Either way, we’re impressed.

