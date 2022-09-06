Skip to main content

North Carolina Woman Makes Gorgeous Wedding Gift For Friend By Using Poured Paint Method

The creativity in this is astounding!

Have you ever heard of paint pouring? And no, we are not talking about pouring paint into a painter’s tray, though that is important in and of itself!

Paint pouring is a method that many artists have recently popularized, and we have seen some really amazing examples come across our page. This technique is sometimes referred to as acrylic pour painting or acrylic flow painting, a flowing design is created on a surface by pouring acrylic paint over it. Although a paint pour is easy to make and comprehend, there are numerous ways to try to make various flowing patterns.

Today let us show you how one artist has used this paint-pour method to create a gorgeous piece of artwork for her friend who is soon to be married!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Elizabeth of Cell Out Art on TikTok has been making art for ages, and you can get a good look at all of her stuff on her page. Recently she decided to take a step back from the creative world, but got sucked right back in when one of her beloved friends announced she was getting married!

To help celebrate, Elizabeth decided to make the loving couple an absolutely gorgeous paint-pour wall art. Setting out three individual boards she first put down a layer of black paint at the bottom, then another of white at the top. Then, where the two joined, she began to drip various colors including light pinks, greens, and a little yellow.

Now, admittedly, at this point the whole thing just looks messy. But this is where Elizabeth starts showing off her creativity as, bit by bit, she begins to move the colors around. Out comes the blowdryer to do a lot of the heavy moving, shoving the liquid paint one way and then another, before she dives in and starts directing the movement with her own breath.

Blooming flowers and brilliant sprays of colors start taking their place, and we see exactly how and why Elizabeth is known as a master of her craft. The end result is simply stunning, and we are incredibly jealous of her friend for getting such a pretty piece!

