SAHM Gives Us a Tour Of Her Activity Storage Cabinet And We Are In Love

If you have kids, like crafts, or maybe you are just really, really into board games, then you know full well just how cluttered those activities can get. It is just an unfortunate side effect of enjoying these things, they’re going to have millions of tiny pieces, and unless you find some way of keeping them all together in an organized manner, you will lose a piece or two.

Lucky for you there are at least a few ways you can go about organizing your ‘activity’ stuff, such as taking a page out of one woman’s book and having a really cool ‘activity cabinet!

Now, to start off Sierra Honeycutt wants us to know that at any time she is not in the room or paying attention, she does have her cabinet locked up to make sure that none of the smaller pieces can get into grabby hands. So we get a good look at the outside of the rather unassuming cabinet, and personally, we like how well it fits with the rest of the room. There is nothing overt about it that screams ‘this is filled with children’s toys’, which is a huge complaint for many storage units.

Sierra then swings the door open and reveals the entire thing is full of what she calls ‘table activities’, which include some crafting items, a few board games, and other smaller things that can help keep a kiddo busy and entertained. The shelves are perfect for even the larger crafts, and everything is easily laid out and accessible.

Now, while Sierra does use this for her kid’s activities, we could easily see ourselves translating this into something similar for crafts, books, or even holiday decorations that we need to tuck away!