Couple Adds Extra Space Onto Their Addition For Sweetest Reason

It will always be home.

It is never too early to start thinking about the future. In fact, the earlier you prepare then typically the better off you will be. At least that was how one family viewed it when it came to their home and getting ready for what was to come as their children got older and a bit bigger.

But something like a little room for your pet to enjoy, or a whole house addition added when your kiddos are still little? That is something new!

When faced with the issue of not having enough space when their children were still young, Justine and her husband figured the best solution was simply to build on. So they did.

And yes, many people did question why they were doing so. After all, their kids were still fairly little, and the space that they added on was fairly large. As in an entire two-story building pretty much added on to their home, with a wide-open layout and plenty of space for everything from an entertainment space to a full-sized basketball goal.

But we get it! The reality is that a growing number of families are staying together, or moving back in even after the kiddos have reached adulthood. From a purely money-saving stand point, it makes sense to ensure that they have the space to stay around in the future. But it also is just pretty cool to have now! There is more than enough space for the kids to run and play, have friends over for even the largest sleepovers, or just hang around with each other in a shared space rather than each person heading off to their individual spaces.

While this solution may not work for everyone, we love to see when it does!

