Woman Shares Why This Is the Best ‘ADHD’ Craft Out There

Honestly,, this looks super relaxing.

How many times have you set down to start a craft only to realize you need to go out and grab tons of materials and equipment that you somehow didn’t have before, or that you’ve lost interest halfway through?

This happens to a lot of us, so never fear! But luckily there are a few DIY craft projects out there that don’t require tons of store-bought goods, and can even keep the attention of the most ADHD crafter out there! Take a look at this specific craft, and once you learn just how easy it is, you will want to start your own!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Kathryn Greenwood Swanson brings us this perfect-for-ADHD’ers craft, which just so happens to be a braid in rug. Not only does she offer a class to get you started, but her description alone is also enough to intrigue most of us. A craft you can do with scraps of fabric and almost nothing else, and that has an amazing reward at the end? Sign us up!

Now most of us already know what a traditional braided in rug is. They typically use old wool scraps braided together and then each braided strand is then pulled together with thread, creating that large braided rug effect that is both gorgeous and fairly easy to make. But Kathryn introduces us to an even simpler method for creating these same rugs, one that can easily be done with far less and be just as enjoyable.

One of the best things about it? You can learn in two hours or less and keep yourself occupied for years! Our recommendation is to hop in on Kathryn’s lesson and you’ll be making your own braided-in rug in hours!

