Anyone With ADHD Can Relate to This Woman’s Manic Bathroom Remodeling Post

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner, chances are you have your hands full with many tasks that need to be done before your guests arrive tomorrow. In addition to planning the Thanksgiving menu, you also have to make sure your house is decorated and inviting, but more importantly, you have to make sure your place is clean.

Cleaning can already be a huge enough task depending on a variety of factors, but if you’re anything like TikToker @just_two_pennies, you’re obsessive cleaning may have evolved into a full blown house project that you now need to complete ASAP.

Okay, so how many of us can relate to this? It starts off with simply cleaning the bathtub and shower walls and then you may notice some dirt that’s higher up on the shower walls and when you see that, you begin to notice how the paint in your bathroom can use a touch up. The next thing you know, you’ve made a trip to Home Depot to purchase a couple cans of paint and now you’re invested and ready to give your bathroom a makeover.

It’s a whole process you have to see through the end once you start, but hey, hopefully the outcome is worth the amount of effort!

