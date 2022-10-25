Skip to main content

Woman Hilariously Breaks Down What It Is Like Doing Home Improvements With ADHD

Hyper fixation is both a blessing and a curse.

Have you ever had a random home decorating or renovation idea or project pop into your head? Maybe that hare-brained scheme that ‘hey, I’ve got some leftover paint, I kind of want to see what it looks like on the wall.’

If so, then join the legions of us, with or without ADHD, who get that random itch and follow it through, successfully or not, as one TikTok creator oh so helpfully explains.

Kristen Hollowood, like many people out there, has a touch (or more) of ADHD, and that can sometimes cause her to get hyper-focused and fixated on a random idea that suddenly pops into her head. Case in point, her recent hilarious explanation regarding her random decision to paint a wall.

In the video, her two ‘sides’, aka ADHD-Kristen and Typical-Kristen are at odds with one another. ADHD-Kristen is already on the floor, cackling to herself as she starts prying open a paint can with the intention to paint all the walls black on a whim. Typical-Kristen comes in, wondering what exactly her other ‘half’ is thinking, especially since there are about a million other things to get done, and painting the walls isn’t high on that list. Or really, even on the list at all…

The two ‘sides’ go back and forth, with one side very obviously charging ahead on the project while the other tries so hard to hold them back. But in the end, it doesn’t matter as that side of Kristen’s brain goes forward with the project.

Now, whether or not the project was ever finished or not? That is totally up for discussion. As so many commenters like to point out, many of us get that random bug to do something only to get one wall done or half-finish the project, or maybe we do complete it only to leave the supplies there for months because our attention has already moved onto the next thing in our lives.


Where do you fall on this? Are you a person who gets it done no matter what, or do you flit from project to project as the motivation hits you? 

