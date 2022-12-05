These Lights Are a Real "Glow Up" For Any Rental

We all know the phrase "lighting is everything," but if you rent, the lighting in your home might be less than ideal. Sure, there's nothing wrong with having an overhead light fixture or two (in fact, we highly recommend it), but adding recessed lights to your rental can really help you achieve a cozy atmosphere and upgrade your space without breaking the bank.

Folks had plenty to say about this rental space. Some people thought it looked fancy without this affordable hack. Something tells us, this owner knows how to glamorize without overspending.

"It looked expensive before lights, pal." @1newtiktoker1

"HONEY, YOU SHOULDN'T HAVE TOLD ME THIS." Trey Watts

Frankly, we agree. It's hard not to rush out and buy these for our own living spaces.

You don't need a contractor, and you don't need to hire an electrician. These lights are easy to install in a rental, so if you're ready to make your place look great but don't want to break the bank, now is the time!

When it comes to lighting, there are so many options. Recessed lighting can be tricky because they are often installed by electricians or contractors who charge extra fees for their services. However, we've found that they're quite simple to install with a little know-how and some basic tools.

The result is a bright and beautiful home you can be proud of. This lighting upgrade is low-maintenance, affordable, and easy to install. The best part about it? You can do it all yourself! We hope this article has given you some great ideas for improving the look of your rental property (or any other place, for that matter).