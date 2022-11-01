Skip to main content

Watch This Woman Create a DIY Incense Holder Out of Air Clay

We need one!

I don't know about you but nothing was more satisfying than playing with Play-Doh as a child or creating cool things with clay - such as an ashtray for my non-smoking parents. And since Christmas is just around the corner, why not bring the craft projects back and create gifts that come from the heart - or hands rather? 

TikToker and DIYer Angie of @angelsign_ demonstrates in her video, how easy and affordable it is to create something simple yet cool with air dry clay.

It looks so cool! And the best part is, it is practical. 

You just need to get yourself a pack of air dry clay - which is available at Micheals or Amazon - roll it out and mold your incense holder to your liking. 

The great part about air dry clay is that it is inexpensive, easy to use, and doesn't require an oven. However, just like regular clay, you would smoothen it out with some water. The brand used here is called Creall Do & Dry - Cement Look but this brand has different clays to work with. 

It could help if you draw out a design first and then use a few tools - such as a ruler and a box cutter - to measure and cut the desired pieces and then attach them. 

Once you are satisfied with the end results of your design, you'd let it rest anywhere between 24 to 72 hours depending on the brand and the air dry clay you chose. And that's it!

Such a cute idea!

