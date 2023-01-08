Woman Recreates Candle Holder Out of Airdry Clay and It’s Perfect

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you have ever been to Anthropologie, you know the beauty of the candle holder section. From colorful glass jars to marble-topped vases, there are many options for displaying your candles in style.

But what if you don’t want to pay $100 per candle holder? How do you make something as lovely with just a few dollars and leftover materials from your cabinet? Well, my friend, it’s time to unearth those DIY projects you never quite got around to or Pinterest projects you always meant to try!

This project will take just a few tries, and the results will be stunning. The best part? You probably already have most of the supplies on hand.

Air dry clay is available at most craft stores and can be purchased in various colors. For this tutorial, we used white air dry clay in combination with an empty glass bottle (we're partial to perfume bottles). Want to use different color clays? Go for it!

Other folks were just as exited and impressed by this high-quality dupe. Who says DIY can't be upscale?

"This is so gorgeous!" @Em Jay

And some comments were just a little too relatable.

"My toxic trait is seeing this and thinking I can also make this first try with no problems." @Paige P

Now is the time if you've ever wanted to make something for yourself or someone else. Set aside time to tackle a DIY project if you have a day off. Your friends and family will love it and be amazed by your creativity.

