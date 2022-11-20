Gardener Explains How Alfalfa Pellets In Your Garden Can Change Everything

When you think of Alfalfa pellets, what comes to mind is large flat fields growing with tall dark green wispy plants, horses munching on feed in their barns, and heavy bags of animal feed stacked tall on industrial shelving.

The thing about alfalfa is that it packs some serious nutritional value. It is extremely high in nitrogen and holds small amounts of triacontanol which is a naturally occurring growth promoter. Both of which are extremely beneficial for plants.

Using Alfalfa pellets in your garden is a secret every gardener needs to know and @craftinalltrades has broken down the reason as to why!

She starts off by explaining the pellets are high in nitrogen and have a balance NPK ratio, being nitrogen potassium and phosphorus balanced at a 3-1-2 ratio. The pellets also have tons of trace minerals; A, B, E, magnesium, Iron, and 16 different amino acids. There is also a naturally occurring growth hormone, triacontanol, prompting strong root development which in turn boosts the size and strength of your crop, without GMOs.

To use the pellets in your garden the woman says all you need to do is apply the pellets directly to the garden beds. The pellets break down fast and naturally, while also supporting healthy soil tilth and water retention.

Even though it's winter we can’t wait to test this in our own gardens come spring!

