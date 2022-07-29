Skip to main content

This “Alice in Wonderland” Dollar Store Centerpiece Is Perfect for Any Themed Party

A DIY rabbit hole you won’t mind falling down...

Have you been looking for a really cool party idea or even just some inspiration for some cute décor that is a little bit out of the norm? What about taking a trip down a rabbit hole and creating some unique Alice In Wonderland inspired décor?

Let’s start off by saying that Natalie of FernAndMaplePartyStyle is a genius for this DIY. Everything she used was straight from her local Dollar Store or thrifted for cheap, and the way she puts it all together in one cohesive look is nothing short of amazing.

Natalie starts off with a basic tea tray, one that you can find nearly anywhere though you could always choose to spring for a ‘nicer’ one, though we wouldn’t recommend it as you will actually be cutting up and pasting on faux grass on the tray area. This creates a nice base for the rest of the DIY build.

Some faux flowers and moss are added next, then Natalie gets the real ‘Wonderland’ part, adding in some thrifted tea cups, laying down a few playing cards, then placing one by one various decorations that all harken back to the same theme.

The little details are gorgeous, and she packs a ton of inspiration into a very small area. Even better she was able to create tiny ‘Drink Me’ bottles out of Dollar Store items, placing them on the tray to be filled and used as party favors (which is such a cool idea!)

Now we can easily see this as a centerpiece to be used at any party (a gender reveal with the Drink Me Bottles hiding the gender of the baby comes to mind), but we can also imagine using it as some neat décor around your home. You can bet with a centerpiece like this you are bound to get a lot of comments! 

