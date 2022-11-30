Woman Mistakenly Throws Sugared Almonds at Bride and Sorry, but We Can't Stop Laughing

It has always been a long-standing tradition to throw rice at the bride and groom as they make their exit immediately following their wedding ceremony. If you happen to be wondering why a rice toss even occurs at a wedding in the first place it’s because rice or grains symbolize fertility and are a symbol of prosperity and according to Brides, the tradition is a symbolic wish to the newlyweds for a life of prosperity and fruitfulness, which translates to have many children.

Well, rather than providing rice at their wedding, the just-married couple in the video below opted to forego the rice throwing tradition at their wedding and instead provided their guests with a wedding favor of five sugared almonds — another tradition where each almond represents the couple’s wishes of love, health, happiness, fertility and a long life together — and unfamiliar with this tradition of simply eating the almonds, one of the wedding guests mistakenly tossed them at the couple instead and the whole interaction is priceless!

As captured by TikTok user @amyjcode, this is hilarious and thankfully, the bride appeared to have a joyful response to it considering sugared almonds may not land as softly on skin as rice does. To be fair, we weren’t really too familiar with this tradition either and apparently some of the other TikTok users in the comment section did, too!

But hey, we know now!

