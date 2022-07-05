Skip to main content

It's Time to Cut Your Aloe Vera Plant and Use It On Your Face

This plant should be a staple in your skincare routine

Aloe vera is a powerful succulent whose distinctive pointy leaves are known for its soothing gel-like substance that’s commonly used to treat sunburns, however, the benefits of using aloe vera on your skin span much wider than that. Research suggests that aloe vera plants contains minerals, vitamins and amino acids that can treat a variety of skin conditions including minor burns, psoriasis and eczema, just to name a few.

Given the amount of skin wounds and irritations it can help heal, it’s not surprising why a lot of people have started using the gel on their faces as a part of their daily beauty routine. If you’re curious to see how to use aloe vera in your skincare routine, just take a quick look at this video from TikTok user @athomewithtaylor who shows us an easy way to treat our skin with aloe vera ice pops.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Even if you’re happy with your current skincare routine, she makes these aloe vera pops look too good to not use them on your skin! All she did was remove the gel from the inside of the plant, blended it and placed the gel into the popsicle molds before freezing them. The next morning, she uses the frozen aloe pop on her face as a cool, soothing treat — it’s so easy!

Judging by the many comments with some of her followers backing how great their skin looks after adding this simple step to their routine, we won’t be surprised if aloe vera plants start flying from the shelves soon. This simple treat for your face is a must try on your skin, especially for the summer!  

old teapot
Article

Woman Upcycles Teapot Into Cutest Piece of Home Decor

2 hours ago
watering plants
Article

Farmer Dispells Popular Myth Around Watering Plants

Jul 4, 2022
uncut gemstone
Article

Man Finds the Coolest Looking Crystal

Jul 4, 2022
super clean toilet
Article

Check Out This Woman’s Secret To An Incredible Smelling Bathroom

Jul 4, 2022
woman in front of fireplace
Article

This Fireplace Is Covered In Skulls and TBH It Looks Creepy Cool

Jul 4, 2022
assorted succulents
Article

This Succulent Roof Is the Coolest Looking Thing

Jul 3, 2022
jewelry box
Article

Watch This Jewelry Box Get a Total Facelift

Jul 3, 2022
shutterstock_1522529402
Article

DIY Target Planter Hack Will Save You Money on 'Useless' Dirt

Jul 3, 2022
messy desk
Article

DIY Dollar Store Desk Organizer Is the Perfect Way to Keep Office Supplies Accessible

Jul 3, 2022
bright white shirt
Article

Here’s How to Get Your Whites Extra Bright Without a Drop of Bleach

Jul 3, 2022
natural stain remover
Article

This All-Natural Stain Remover Is a Laundry Game-Changer

Jul 3, 2022
wooden fence
Article

This Is Your Official Sign to Paint Your Fence Interior Black

Jul 2, 2022
looking at home
Article

Woman Captures Her Veteran Grandpop’s Reaction to Seeing the House His Father Built

Jul 2, 2022
Baby shower décor
Article

Woman Creates Adorable DIY Baby Shower Decor Using Dollar Tree Items

Jul 1, 2022
woman putting on lipstick
Article

Woman Makes $3 Lip Tint From Elmer’s Glue

Jul 1, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.