It's Time to Cut Your Aloe Vera Plant and Use It On Your Face

Aloe vera is a powerful succulent whose distinctive pointy leaves are known for its soothing gel-like substance that’s commonly used to treat sunburns, however, the benefits of using aloe vera on your skin span much wider than that. Research suggests that aloe vera plants contains minerals, vitamins and amino acids that can treat a variety of skin conditions including minor burns, psoriasis and eczema, just to name a few.

Given the amount of skin wounds and irritations it can help heal, it’s not surprising why a lot of people have started using the gel on their faces as a part of their daily beauty routine. If you’re curious to see how to use aloe vera in your skincare routine, just take a quick look at this video from TikTok user @athomewithtaylor who shows us an easy way to treat our skin with aloe vera ice pops.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Even if you’re happy with your current skincare routine, she makes these aloe vera pops look too good to not use them on your skin! All she did was remove the gel from the inside of the plant, blended it and placed the gel into the popsicle molds before freezing them. The next morning, she uses the frozen aloe pop on her face as a cool, soothing treat — it’s so easy!

Judging by the many comments with some of her followers backing how great their skin looks after adding this simple step to their routine, we won’t be surprised if aloe vera plants start flying from the shelves soon. This simple treat for your face is a must try on your skin, especially for the summer!