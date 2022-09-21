Check Out the Incredible Leaf Woman Finds That Looks Like It Was Hand Painted

Autumn used to be my favorite season as a kid - and it still is - because there was so much to discover and collect that Mother Nature would freely give. Who would have thought you could turn leaves into bats and ghosts? Such as this TikToker demonstrated with her Halloween DIY project.

However, there are times Mother Nature proved to be quite the artist like TikToker @destiny.rose.11 shares in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Look at this leaf! It definitely looks trippy, and the more I stare at it the fuzzier I feel. It literally looks like someone handpainted the design on this leaf. I've never seen a leaf like that. As you can see in her other updated video, she was able to preserve the leaf in some acrylic sealing to flatten its natural form a little more, and then she put it in a mold specifically for resin, with some gold beads added to create some accent. And lastly, she poured the resin over it and let it harden and dry. The resin will preserve the color of the leaf, which was the main focus of this project, and the end results speak for themselves. It is just perfect. Resin is great for preserving a lot of things, especially insects and leaves - as you can see - but also flowers. In general, the resin is a great product used for many crafty DIY projects. It is affordable, easy to use, and long-lasting.

We love this trippy-leaf project.