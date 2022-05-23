Woman Transforms Bathroom With These Genius Amazon Organization Finds

You know what’s better than a clean house? A clean organized house. However, as a busy mom to a one-year-old, my house can’t always stay sparkling clean and I’ve learned to make peace with that. Two rooms I don’t bend on, though, are my bathrooms and kitchen. It’s a must for me that those rooms are clean and organized regularly. I thought I had my organizing life somewhat together, but after seeing this video, I really need to step my game up.

TikTok “makeup hoarder” @imjuliekay uploaded a video showing us just how to upgrade our organization and let me tell you, I’ve never so envious of a bathroom’s organization until now!

Yep, I’m sold. I’m currently on Amazon adding the bathroom space saver and wrist washbands to my cart. Both are necessary especially with the organization and the fact that I can’t stand for water to slide down my wrists and arms as a result of cleaning my face. While I don’t need the cotton pad dispenser, it’s a great find as well. The soap dispenser and its mounted holder are also amazing finds. Her bathroom organization is a dream, especially if you’re a beauty or makeup product hoarder!

Thankfully, she believes in the old adage “sharing is caring.” You can find so much more of her bathroom staples here!

