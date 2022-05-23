Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Bathroom With These Genius Amazon Organization Finds

Welp, we’ll be adding everything to cart pronto!

You know what’s better than a clean house? A clean organized house. However, as a busy mom to a one-year-old, my house can’t always stay sparkling clean and I’ve learned to make peace with that. Two rooms I don’t bend on, though, are my bathrooms and kitchen. It’s a must for me that those rooms are clean and organized regularly. I thought I had my organizing life somewhat together, but after seeing this video, I really need to step my game up.

TikTok “makeup hoarder” @imjuliekay uploaded a video showing us just how to upgrade our organization and let me tell you, I’ve never so envious of a bathroom’s organization until now!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Yep, I’m sold. I’m currently on Amazon adding the bathroom space saver and wrist washbands to my cart. Both are necessary especially with the organization and the fact that I can’t stand for water to slide down my wrists and arms as a result of cleaning my face. While I don’t need the cotton pad dispenser, it’s a great find as well. The soap dispenser and its mounted holder are also amazing finds. Her bathroom organization is a dream, especially if you’re a beauty or makeup product hoarder!

Thankfully, she believes in the old adage “sharing is caring.” You can find so much more of her bathroom staples here!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Fruit Coasters
Article

These DIY Dried Fruit Coasters Are Perfect for BBQs

45 minutes ago
Wood Table
Article

Woman Gives Fool-Proof Instructions to Restore Any Wood Furniture

1 hour ago
Viral TikTok
Article

Woman Somehow Gets Stuck In the Dryer and We’re Sorry But We Can’t Help Laughing

2 hours ago
Tomato Vine
Article

Gardener Shares How to Grow Tomatoes Upside Down and We're Obsessed

3 hours ago
Husband Imitates His Wife
Article

Husband Hilariously Imitates How Wife Acts Before The Cleaners Come and Nails It

3 hours ago
Layered Necklaces
Article

Woman Shares the Best Necklace Layering Hack We Didn't Know We Needed

4 hours ago
Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

6 hours ago
Marble Flooring
Article

DIY Aficionado Transforms Bathroom With Renter-Friendly Marble Tile

May 22, 2022
Aloe Vera
Article

Gardener Shares Brilliant Tool That Makes Aloe Vera Cutting So Easy And We're Impressed

May 21, 2022
Video Game Controller
Article

Mom Adds Secret Gaming Area To Daughter’s New Bedroom and Gamers Everywhere Are Jealous

May 20, 2022
Cherry blossoms
Article

Woman’s DIYs Dreamy Floral Chandelier Anyone Can Recreate From Dollar Store Supplies

May 20, 2022
Bathroom
Article

This Simple and Hilarious Decor Piece Is Trending on TikTok...And Everyone Wants It

May 20, 2022
washing machine
Article

Natural House Cleaner Shows Us Why We Need to Clean Our Washers

May 20, 2022
Storage bins
Article

These $25 Storage Bins Take The Guesswork Out of Home Organization

May 20, 2022
Woman cleaning
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Millennial Cleaning Playlist

May 19, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.