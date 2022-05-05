Skip to main content

When remodeling a home, some things might go over your head. Have you considered upgrading your bed frame? Check out these deals on Amazon.

A bed frame is usually the centerpiece of a room that ties everything together. Updating your bed frame can have the same effect as painting a wall or hanging curtains. We tend to get so comfortable with our bed frames that we sometimes don’t consider changing them out.

And now might be a good time to consider upgrading that old frame, considering Amazon is discounting a wide selection of bed frames. To make the process a bit easier, we’re highlighting our favorite bed frames on sale right now.

Divano Upholstered Full Bed Frame ($133.40, originally $195.11; amazon.com)

bed frame

Sometimes all you need is a simple, affordable frame that gets the job done. This full size frame represents simplicity while maintaining a quality look. The upholstery makes for a comfortable, but resistant surface that can easily fit the design of many spaces and with a 32% discount, it’s a solid bang-for-your-buck bed frame.

Hillsdale Caspian Twin Loft Bed ($319.50, originally $589; amazon.com)

hillsdale loft bed
There’s nothing much more enjoyable for a child than getting to sleep high up in a loft bed. The space under the beds makes for a perfect activity area while doubling as a desk that is ideal for completing homework, reading, or playing on a computer. The Hillsdale Caspian Loft bed is just $320 on Amazon.

DHP Upholstered Platform Bed With Storage ($372, originally $458.98; amazon.com)

DHP Rose Linen Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage

If you’d like your bed to be a little bit more than simply a place to sleep while looking good, this upholstered bed may be for you. Two pullout storage shelves on either side mean that your nighttime accessories never have to be out of reach and it makes the room under the bed highly functional. At nearly 20% off, this bed frame makes for an attractive offering.

Making The Most of Your Bed Frames

Bed frames come in all kinds of shapes and sizes with different features. But what is most important is that they fulfill your needs. So make sure to do you research to make sure that your needs are met. We also can’t understate how important it is to measure, to make sure the frame will fit your space. If any of these beds aren’t what you are looking for, check out the rest of the Amazon sale on bed frames.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

