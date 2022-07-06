Create More Kitchen Counter Space Without Doing Any Renovation

If it’s one thing many of us appreciate having in our homes, it’s plenty of counter space in the kitchen. Although we may despise having cluttered countertops, many of us use our kitchen counter space to house our blender, toaster oven, cook books and more, so when it comes time to prepare meals, we’re unfortunately working with limited space.

However, thanks to this video uploaded by TikTok creator @julianna_claire, there’s an easy solution to this issue and surprisingly, there’s no renovation work required. This workaround is genius!

Isn’t this Camco Bamboo Wood board great? We love that it’s multi-functional and is designed to fit over both your kitchen sink and stove to add additional counter space that you can use to dice vegetables, slice fruit, or you can simply use the extra space to place your dishes on top while getting ready to serve dinner.

Her followers filled the comment section, with many of them loving this simple, yet effective kitchen hack. “Wow, Amazon TAKE MY MONEY,” TikTok user @sandraregan0 wrote. “I need this in my life,” @subieluvlady commented. “I have this and absolutely LOVE it,” @annefarrell04 shared. “Me hiding the dirty dishes,” @lazy_gamer_dad commented.

This makes for another great kitchen hack we love! BRB, off to Amazon.

