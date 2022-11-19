There’s a Secret Amazon Feature Everyone Should Know

The convenience of Amazon is probably the top reason there are more than 200 million Prime subscribers. Using Amazon you get the convenience of not having to leave your house- yay for shopping in pajamas, nearly anything you could want is at the tip of your finger tips, it's hard to find a better deal anywhere else, there are loads of product reviews from real customers, your information is saved, and they have a easy to use app.

With all the plus sides of Amazon the users know one of the main downfalls… THE BOXES, the mass amounts of over sides awkward boxes that spill out our recycling bins, get stuffed in closets, and take up space in rooms.

Well all you Amazon lovers and big box haters, there's a serious secret feature that partners with Amazon that will take care of your boxes and help you declutter and downsize that @alifebetterorganized has told us about via TikTok.

Ah thank you, thank you, thank you for this one! Who knew this hidden feature partner of Amazon was one we all needed so badly, that also doubles as a de clutter, and for a good cause?!

Simply fill your box with items you wish to donate, go to Give Back Box dot Com/Amazon to fill out a form and print a shipping label, tape your box up, attach the label and ship it off at no charge.

We love a good decluttering hack!

