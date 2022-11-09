Skip to main content

These Amazon Finds Will Cut Your Cleaning Time In Half

We NEED that scrub brush!

We are always on the lookout for the next greatest thing when it comes to Amazon finds and must-haves that we one hundred percent need for our home. It could be cool storage options or an organizer that does practically all of the work for us, or just about anything else really. Because come on, who doesn't love Amazon finds?

Well, we’ve got a bucket load for you today, and they are all geared toward making cleaning up around your home just a little bit easier (so maybe you’ll do it just a little bit more often!) 

Today’s finds come to us from TikTok creator Julianna Christenson who is already pretty well known for being able to find those cute and unique little items on Amazon that just make life that little bit easier. In this video she is covering cleaning items, starting off with something super simple - a dishwasher tag.

Now, if you are anything like us, then you may have an issue remembering if you run the dishwasher or not without pulling out drawers and dishes. This tag makes it easy to remember - you just attach it to the front of your washer and flip it after each use or unloading!

The next is a super game-changer, at least in our opinion. It is a rotating scrubbing brush that is the perfect size for getting into those cake pan corners or cupcake tins. We always hate cleaning these because not only do they take forever, but we never feel like they get really clean, you know? Well, this brush takes all of the hard work out of it! Best of all there are some other attachments that you can add to clean just about everything else in your house as well.

There are a couple more great finds in the video, but we recommend going and watching for yourself!


