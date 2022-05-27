Memorial Day Amazon Echo Sales: Save on a Smart Speaker or Smart Display

Memorial Day weekend is an excellent time to get an Echo since Amazon is discounting nearly all of them.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Have you wanted to make your home a smart home? Or want to expand your smart home with gadgets or another smart speaker? An Amazon Echo (speaker or display) is an easy way to expand or begin a smart home. You’ll get access to Alexa for easy queries, can play music, and even use it for timers or alarms.

And this Memorial Day weekend is an excellent time to get an Echo since Amazon is offering some serious discounts on various products.

Echo Dot (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s Echo Dot is the smallest Alexa-enabled smart speaker, but it’s also the easiest way to dip your toes into the smart home or expand yours quickly. The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is just $29.99 and is best for Alexa commands. The speaker inside can’t get that loud, but it’s great for telling the Assistant to complete a task quickly.

Those who want to play music and listen to podcasts should check out the 4th Gen Echo. It not only has a sleeker spherical design, but upgraded internal hardware allows it to produce rich, crisp audio. You also have instant access to Alexa. This newer Echo dot is just $34.99 this Memorial Day.

And if you want an Echo for your nightstand, we’d suggest the Echo Dot with Clock for $44.99 — it adds an LED dot display on the front to show the time.

4th Generation Echo ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Like the 4th Gen Echo Dot, the latest full-size Amazon Echo sports a spherical design in three colors — Charcoal, Glacier White, and Glacier Blue — along with upgraded internals. This smart speaker can fill a room with crisp, vibrant audio. It can get seriously loud, and even with it turned up to 10, Alexa can easily hear your voice, lower the music and handle your request. Right now, it’s down to just $79.99, and did we mention it’s also a smart home hub … cause it is!

Echo Show 5 and Show 8 (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

The "Show" in "Echo Show 5 or 8 stands for a display, and both of these deliver a pleasant experience. Amazon pairs Alexa's voice with a screen that can help better answer queries. You can also make video calls, stream TV shows or movies, or even view a full 5-day forecast on a 5-inch or 8-inch screen. Both of these cameras can be physically covered with a sliding shield. We'd recommend the Show 5 ($49.99, originally $84.99) for a desk or nightstand, while the larger Show 8 ($99.99, originally $129.99) can be helpful in a kitchen for viewing recipes.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.