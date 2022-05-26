Skip to main content

TikTok Is Obsessed With This $35 Vegetable Chopper from Amazon

It can basically replace all of your kitchen knives

A lot of people either have gardens or are considering starting one and for good reasons, too. Besides gardening being a therapeutic experience, it allows people to grow their own fruits and vegetables and save quite a bit of money at the grocery store as a result. After the crops grow and you can finally enjoy the fruits of your labor (pun absolutely intended), good knives are a must when it comes to slicing your delicious produce. However, not everyone can afford to easily spend $200 on a great kitchen knife, but thankfully, there’s another option that appears to be just as great!

TikTok cooking enthusiast @caileeeats recently shared this super cool $35 Fullstar Vegetable Chopper that basically can chop anything. Check it out for yourself!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Ummm we’re sold. This chopper saves so much time and hassle with how easy and quick it can cut into pieces all kinds of vegetables, even tomatoes! With over 17 million views and 5,000 comments, it’s safe to say we’re both intrigued and ready to purchase. “it's a game changer to have one. Makes prep so much better!” @lilboatyasmine wrote. “Consider me influenced,” @quierotac0bell commented. “Thank you immediately buying this for mother’s day gift,” @bsteww wrote. Another TikTok user @lilylandis02 accurately wrote “Wow you mean I don’t have to stand over an onion in my kitchen while tears stream down my face every single night?” LOL, so relatable.

We’re loving anything that makes prep time so much easier!

Here’s to another item we want to add to our Amazon cart.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Senior Basket
Article

Woman Creates Basketball-Themed ‘Senior Baskets’ and We’re Impressed

1 hour ago
Sauberkugel - The Clean Ball
Article

Woman Shares The Most Genius Gadget to Help Keep Your Bags Clean

2 hours ago
Flower Bouquet
Article

Watch How This Wedding Party Brilliantly Upcycles Their Flower Bouquets

3 hours ago
Flower crown
Article

Woman’s DIY Floral Crown Is Super Easy to Recreate

6 hours ago
Laundry
Article

Create a Year's Worth of Detergent For Only $15

23 hours ago
Floral Arrangement
Article

Bride-to-be Makes Gorgeous Centerpieces From the Dollar Store

May 25, 2022
Vodka
Article

Woman Uses Vodka to Keep her Sheets ‘Fresh’

May 25, 2022
Bucket of water
Article

Woman Shows Her ‘Sneaky’ Secret Way She Collects Rainwater

May 25, 2022
Lettuce
Article

This Hack Removes the Core of a Lettuce Head Easily

May 25, 2022
Roach
Article

Man Swears By DIY Remedy That Banishes Ants and Roaches ‘For Good’

May 24, 2022
Hardwood Floor
Article

Woman Shares Black Tea Mopping Technique That’s Centuries Old

May 24, 2022
photo-1602173051717-26e91ecf7a77
Article

Painting the Porch ‘Haint Blue’ Is a Great Way to Deter Wasps

May 24, 2022
Potatoes
Article

Gardner Shares How to Plant Those ‘Forgotten’ Fridge Potatoes

May 24, 2022
Organized Refrigerator
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With How Organized This Woman's Fridge Is

May 24, 2022
Kitchen Knife
Article

Tiktok Reviewer Spends $200 On A Kitchen Knife and Apparently It’s Worth It

May 24, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.