These Circular Floating Shelves Are an Easy Way to Elevate Any Wall

If you live in a 200sq ft studio apartment perhaps, you need storage that is out of your way. And Amazon is probably the best place to find what you're looking for.

TikTok account @bettergifts shares a video of Amazon finds you certainly must have in your home, especially if it's a small one.

That easy! Probably one of the easiest floating shelves I've ever come across.

First, you should use either a DIY stud finder or a professional one to find studs in the wall before you start drilling. Once you're cleared, you can go ahead and drill a hole into the wall, hammer in an anchor, and then screw the screw right into the shelves, as they come with a built-in anchor, and then you just spin the shelf into the wall. That's it.

This is ideal for people who aren't that handy, like me. These are perfect to place little plants on it, such as succulents.

Looking at the comments section, people thought these were cool but wondered what stops them from spinning once an item is placed on them.

That's a good question!

I'd assume they would be sturdy enough to sit in place once screwed into the wall. However, I am not sure how well it would hold heavier items.

If you need bigger shelves that are able to hold more items, Amazon has a wide selection of floating shelves in all different shapes and colors.

