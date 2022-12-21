If You Struggle With Losing Your Remotes or Keys, You Need This Gadget

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Thanks to today’s technology and gadgets, losing important items in our lives such as car keys, wallets, or even our remote controls are a thing of the past. Well, it may not be a thing of the past exactly, considering we still lose these items, but constantly double-checking where we we were previously with the item or frantically checking every common area in our home is no longer necessary with the right gadget.

If you’re a person that struggles with losing your car keys or remote controls and want to free yourself from the annoyance of constantly searching for your lost items, then you’ll want to check out this nifty gadget that TikTok content creator @iamlonni7 informed us about. It’s an Amazon life hack we never knew we needed!

As seen in the quick video, this Key Finder from Amazon is the perfect tool to keep around your home, especially if you lose things such as your TV remote or car keys. To use this, all you need to do is attach one of the four fobs to each item that you want to pair with the key finder and when you press the button that’s attached to the particular item, it’ll make a noise alerting you where the item is.

This gadget is beyond helpful and genius and will make for an excellent last-minute gift under $20!

