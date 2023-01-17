Woman Adds Perfect Ambiance to Living Room With Strip of LED Lights Behind Couch

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

A woman decided to add a new feature to her living room, and it's just as simple as you would expect. She grabbed a strip of LED lights and placed it behind the couch. The result was a piece of decor that added ambiance to her home, which we're sure she loves.

The results are stunning. The end result is a dimly lit decorative piece that adds some ambiance to their living room and increases visibility in areas of their apartment where extra lighting was needed anyway. And folks loved the ambiance.

"Ohh. Oh no. This has awakened something in me. Have like 45 places I can be put these now." @Bridget

"Oh, please tell me where you got these? I have NO overhead light in my 120-year-old house. I need more light in my living room!!" @GAMZEE

Others had great tips for adding even more drama to the room.

"If you like this, you should try lining the bottom of your couch with the same LED tape. it provides an under glow that looks awesome." @sayor

LED lights are energy efficient and long-lasting, making them a smart choice for your home. LED light strips are easy to install and control, so you can effortlessly add extra light and ambiance anywhere in your home. The LED strips can be used with other smart home devices, such as voice-controlled speakers or smart thermostats.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.