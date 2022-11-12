Dad Shared Important Reminder On Why You Should Anchor Furniture to the Wall

As a parent, you probably know that furniture can easily tip over when children climb up on it. But did you know that this could be dangerous?

The floor is the least important part of your home. It's there to serve as a base for everything else, but it's not meant to be noticed. However, if you have kids or pets running around, think about anchoring some furniture so that it doesn't get pulled over or knocked down by accident. For example, this dad shared a reminder about why you should anchor furniture:

Parents everywhere expressed their thanks. "Thanks so much for sharing. Ours is only 3 drawers tall, and very wide… I don’t think it’s at risk but going to look into it further!" @Danielle

Another parent shared, "Thank you! !e have a freestanding closet with 2 drawers! She's only 2 so she's likely to start climbing soon! We will get this sorted. You're amazing for sharing!" @Mommashomecooking

Anchoring furniture to the wall is important for children's safety. Three key areas should be secured: TVs and TV units, bookcases and shelves, and furniture used by children, such as dressers and changing tables.

Here is a quick list of why you should anchor your furniture to the wall.

Anchoring your furniture will prevent injuries to your kids and other household members.

Anchoring furniture will prevent property damage.

In conclusion, anchoring your furniture is important for kids' safety. Your child's life could be in jeopardy if you don't anchor your furniture to the wall. You may be wondering how to get started, but don't worry! We've got all the information you need right here.