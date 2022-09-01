Skip to main content

Watch This Thrifted Angel Statue Get a Really Cool Goth Makeover

Perfect for folks who have a spooky aesthetic

Many people are anxiously awaiting the return of Halloween. And while some folks have already ushered in spooky season by decorating their homes with pumpkins, ghosts, witches and even gnomes, this TikTok user @crazy.mother.junker took a slightly different approach with this thrifted piece of décor that could easily be used for Halloween décor and all year around depending on your aesthetic, tbh.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Taking a thrifted angel statue, she recruited the help of her daughter to give the angel a different look by adding horns to its’ head and giving it a spiky nails manicure. To finish off the upcycle, she simply spray painted the entire angel statue black and baking it in the oven to harden. If you’re a person that’s really into goth, we can easily see you wanting to keep this statue on display all year long!

Viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “This would look AMAZING with some gold leaf detailing!” @queertrans shared. “This is giving Legend with Tim Curry and tom cruise and i’m living,” @hollyxgolightlysxcat wrote. “That’s so gorgeous,” @tar.lung commented.

Another TikTok user in the comment section mentioned how the statue would look even better with a tail added. Hopefully, she’ll take that into consideration putting them up for sale next month! 

love notes
Article

This Couple’s First Wedding Anniversary Jar Is An Idea Worth Stealing

scheming woman
Article

Couple Constantly One Upping Each Other In Prank Wars Take It To New Level

Horror cake
Article

Husband’s Horror Themed Party Has a Cake Trick to Die For

feet in grass
Article

Woman Washes Grassy Feet With… More Grass?

pretty orchid
Article

Woman Shares How to Save and Orchid and What To Expect

cinder blocks
Article

Man Makes Effective Grill Using Only Cinder Blocks

pink bench
Article

Woman‘s Fiancé Builds Her an “Anniversary” Bench and It’s Beyond Adorable

mosquito bites
Article

There Is a Really Fun and Unexpected Way to Keep Mosquitos Away

leather sofa
Article

Furniture Salves Works Magic On Damaged Leather Couches

bubbling cauldron
Article

Make Your Own Light Up 'Bubbling' Cauldron With This One Creative Hack!

closet
Article

This Hanger Hack Will Help You Declutter Your Closet

finishing a cabinet
Article

Furniture Artist Uses Gorgeous Color Shifting Paints To Bring Gothic Cabinet To Life

scrubbing kitchen pan
Article

Popular Cooking Star Tests Three Simple Methods To Remove Rust From Pans

shutterstock_1451239739
Article

Woman Transforms Cubby Shelf Into a Gorgeous Modern Cabinet and It’s Perfect

shutterstock_540318385
Article

Cleaning Stainless Steel Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This Simple Concoction

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.