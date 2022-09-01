Watch This Thrifted Angel Statue Get a Really Cool Goth Makeover

Many people are anxiously awaiting the return of Halloween. And while some folks have already ushered in spooky season by decorating their homes with pumpkins, ghosts, witches and even gnomes, this TikTok user @crazy.mother.junker took a slightly different approach with this thrifted piece of décor that could easily be used for Halloween décor and all year around depending on your aesthetic, tbh.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Taking a thrifted angel statue, she recruited the help of her daughter to give the angel a different look by adding horns to its’ head and giving it a spiky nails manicure. To finish off the upcycle, she simply spray painted the entire angel statue black and baking it in the oven to harden. If you’re a person that’s really into goth, we can easily see you wanting to keep this statue on display all year long!

Viewers took to the comments section to share their thoughts. “This would look AMAZING with some gold leaf detailing!” @queertrans shared. “This is giving Legend with Tim Curry and tom cruise and i’m living,” @hollyxgolightlysxcat wrote. “That’s so gorgeous,” @tar.lung commented.

Another TikTok user in the comment section mentioned how the statue would look even better with a tail added. Hopefully, she’ll take that into consideration putting them up for sale next month!